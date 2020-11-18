World Markets

In U-turn, Kenya plans to defer $690 million in debt payments under G20 initiative

Contributor
Duncan Miriri Reuters
Published

Kenya has changed its mind about a G20 coronavirus debt relief initiative it declined to join earlier this year, and is now planning to defer around $690 million in debt payments, its finance minister told Reuters on Wednesday.

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Kenya has changed its mind about a G20 coronavirus debt relief initiative it declined to join earlier this year, and is now planning to defer around $690 million in debt payments, its finance minister told Reuters on Wednesday.

Kenya had said in May that it would not seek suspension of debt payments under the G20's Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), aimed at helping poor countries weather the COVID-19 pandemic, as it found the terms too restrictive.

"We have been reluctant in the past because of the attendant unintended consequences in terms of those holding private debt," Finance Minister Ukur Yatani said.

"But now after getting a bit of assurance that it is a matter that can be managed, we are now strongly considering joining the arrangement".

He said a decision to join the initiative had been made in principle, and a final decision would be made as early as next week. Kenya would retain about 75 billion shillings ($686 million) in deferred debt repayments over the term of the relief deal.

Joining the arrangement was also important for Kenya, he said, as it will help open doors for further funding from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

"They are trying to introduce this as one of the key prerequisites to accessing resources from the IMF and World Bank," he said.

The government is in talks with the IMF on a new lending facility, as Kenya faces huge budget deficits worsened by the coronavirus crisis.

For nearly two years now, it has abandoned expensive commercial debt to cut back on ballooning repayments, while revenue collection has been squeezed by the pandemic.

As part of that strategy, it secured $1 billion in May in the second ever such direct lending for the budget from the World Bank, after the first was processed last year.

Kenya will engage China, one of its key creditors, as part of the process of joining the debt relief initiative, the minister said.

(Editing by Peter Graff and Giles Elgood)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    15 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular