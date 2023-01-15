In tribute to rights leader King, Biden invokes 'battle for the soul of this nation'

By Steve Holland

ATLANTA, Ga., Jan 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden told Americans to look towards Martin Luther King Jr.'s life for lessons on repairing their divisions, extremism and injustice, as he become the first sitting U.S. president to speak at a Sunday service in the civil rights leader's church in Atlanta.

Marking Monday's national holiday celebrating King, Biden delivered a sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church at the invitation of its pastor, Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, centered on a common theme - the country and the world are battling against autocratic forces.

"The battle for the soul of this nation is perennial," Biden said in his tribute to King. "It's a constant struggle between hope and fear kindness and cruelty, justice and injustice."

King "reminds us that we are tied in a single garment of destiny, that this is not about Democrat and Republican, red, yellow, brown, black and white," Warnock said earlier on Sunday.

On Monday Biden will meet with civil rights advocate Al Sharpton in Washington, and speak to his group, the National Action Network.

Biden is expected to announce his re-election bid in the weeks ahead.

Biden was elected in 2020 with strong support from Black voters after pledging to do more to expand voting rights and address other racial justice issues. But some activist groups boycotted his 2022 speech honoring King, disappointed by what they see as his lack of action.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)

