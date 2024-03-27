ECT - Stocks investing Wall Street - Adobe

Nasdaq Markets Outlook

In This Bifurcated Market, Will Markets Sell Off?

March 27, 2024 — 10:24 am EDT

Written by Nasdaq IR Intelligence

A mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.

"The market is converging on a June start to cuts for both the Fed and ECB. However, upside risks to either inflation or growth could upend the market's current dovish mood." -JPMorgan's Marko

| A bifurcated market: US small-caps suffer worst run against larger stocks in over 20 years -FT

relative

* source: Yardeni Research

large cap

larger stocks commanding a higher valuation premium...

exhibit 6

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

| Global stocks starting to look rich...

figure 1

* source: JP Morgan

| #QualityMatters | "In an environment of higher rates and return-to-trend growth, quality will be key, particularly as valuations remain stretched and earnings estimates are downgraded." -JPM AM

stocks

* source: JPM AM

| JPM investor poll: sentiment is positive to mixed while investors are generally not likely to increase equity exposure...

figure 1

* source: JP Morgan

| earnings growth is crucial for a broad sustained rally based on fundamentals

"Consensus US EPS projections for 2024 are small down ytd, continuing the downward trend seen last year." -JP Morgan

figure 6

* source: JP Morgan

| Indexes at all time highs + bifurcated market + valuations stretched with quality stocks = positioning stretched.

"Active equity managers have continued to add to their equity positions, and current positioning using the NAAIM survey looks pretty full. Likewise, asset manager net longs in S&P 500 futures remains near highs." -Barclays' Emmanuel Cau

figure 3
figure 4

* source: Barclays' Emmanuel Cau

| Japanese yen hits 34YR low against the dollar - currency depreciation is a form of inflation

inflation

* source: CNBC

| JPM poll: in this bifurcated market, will markets sell off or laggards catch up for a reversal to materialize?

figure 5

* source: JP Morgan

| bifurcated market: how much higher can tech go?

chart 2
chart 6

* source: BofA, Michael Hartnett, The Flow Show

skewed flows = tech strong inflows | Energy + Utes unloved

figure 51

* source: Barcalys' Emmanuel Cau

| Yields / Fed's policy / inflation + growth trade-off have had a large impact on markets

markets

* source: Michael Kantrowitz, Piper Sandler

| will elevated levels of government spending / debt keep inflation elevated?

chart 4

* source: BofA, Michael Hartnett, The Flow Show

| Dovish central banks = tolerate higher levels of inflation = gold to continue rising?

figure 10

* source: JP Morgan

markets pricing in mild inflation

figure 11

* source: JP Morgan

| feeling bubbly? | rate cuts to accelerate more capital into equities and away from money market funds?

figure 17

* source: Barclays' Emmanuel Cau

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities + Gold + Dollar HIGHER | TYields + Oil LOWER

DJ +0.7% S&P500 +0.4% Nasdaq +0.0% R2K +0.9%

Stoxx Europe 600 +0.1% APAC stocks MIXED, 10YR TYield = 4.226%

Dollar HIGHER, Gold $2,192, WTI -1%, $81; Brent -1%, $86, Bitcoin $69,900

2) THIS WEEK:

light macro calendar

key events

* source: Barclays' Emmanuel Cau

2) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

  • S&P 500 turns lower in final 30 minutes of trading: markets wrap-BBG
  • Retail investors host meme stock party in face of high rates-BBG
  • Baltimore bridge collapse will likely block coal exports for weeks-BBG
  • GM, Ford will reroute Baltimore shipments after bridge collapse-RTRS
  • China's industrial profits return to growth as conditions stabilize-RTRS
  • Australia survives sold out Taylor Swift shows without spike in inflation-RTRS
  • Spanish inflation quickens as government removes energy aid-BBG
  • Biz outlook edges down for April amid slowing domestic demand-YNA
  • Hawkish BOJ policymaker calls for 'slow but steady' interest rate hikes-RTRS
  • BoE's Mann says markets are pricing in too many rate cuts-RTRS
  • ECB’s Kazaks doesn’t dispute market view of June rate cut-BBG
  • Swedish central bank holds rates, flags cut in May or June-RTRS
  • Biden says US should pay to rebuild downed Baltimore bridge-BBG
  • Biden, Democrats (mostly) ditch "Bidenomics"-AXIOS
  • China files WTO complaint over US electric-vehicle subsidies-BBG
  • China's President Xi meets US executives in Beijing as investment wanes-RTRS
  • American business stalls in China-MSN
  • TikTok’s troubles just got worse: The FTC could sue them, too-POL
  • Biden faces bipartisan backlash over UN ceasefire vote-AXIOS
  • J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports-RTRS
  • Proxy adviser Egan-Jones backs Nelson Peltz’s slate in Disney board vote-BBG
  • Supply chain risk firm Avetta attracts EQT, Warburg and Bain-BBG
  • Jet costs cloud proxy adviser support for Santos-AFR
  • Bajaj Finance arm Bajaj Housing Finance starts preparation for IPO-MONEY
  • Apple set to unveil ai strategy at June 10 developers conference-BBG
  • A pivot to China saved Elon Musk. It also binds him to Beijing-NYT
  • Chatbot letdown: Hype hits rocky reality-AXIOS
  • Boeing at risk of Moody’s downgrade on cash flow concerns-BBG
  • S&P Global downgrades outlooks on five regional US banks to 'negative'-RTRS
  • Fast-fashion retailer H&M beats expectations in spring recovery-RTRS
  • US consumer watchdog to examine credit card rewards, 'buy-now, pay-later'companies-RTRS

Oil/Energy Headlines: 1) The ‘No-Fail’ mission to protect the Red Sea isn’t working-BBG 2) FUJAIRAH DATA: Oil product stocks dip ahead of exports surge-PLATTS 3) New Venezuelan opposition candidate may give US sanction relief options: analysts-PLATTS 4) The true direct cost of oil sanctions on Russia’s exports-BBG

Tags

Markets Stocks Economy Central Banks World Markets Oil Earnings Bonds

Massud Ghaussy, CFA

About the author

Massud Ghaussy, CFA, is part of Nasdaq's IR Insights team and delivers daily insights that empowers readers to get a sense of the important issues impacting the day's trading.

