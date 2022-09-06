In the wake of MicroStrategy Incorporated's (NASDAQ:MSTR) latest US$304m market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 58% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And institutional investors endured the highest losses after the company's share price fell by 11% last week. The recent loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 69% for stockholders, may not sit well with this group of investors. Institutions or "liquidity providers" control large sums of money and therefore, these types of investors usually have a lot of influence over stock price movements. Hence, if weakness in MicroStrategy's share price continues, institutional investors may feel compelled to sell the stock, which might not be ideal for individual investors.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of MicroStrategy, beginning with the chart below. NasdaqGS:MSTR Ownership Breakdown September 6th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MicroStrategy?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that MicroStrategy does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at MicroStrategy's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NasdaqGS:MSTR Earnings and Revenue Growth September 6th 2022

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in MicroStrategy. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In MicroStrategy's case, its Top Key Executive, Michael Saylor, is the largest shareholder, holding 17% of shares outstanding. Capital Research and Management Company is the second largest shareholder owning 15% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 7.9% of the company stock.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of MicroStrategy

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in MicroStrategy Incorporated. It has a market capitalization of just US$2.5b, and insiders have US$430m worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 24% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over MicroStrategy. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand MicroStrategy better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - MicroStrategy has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

