In the Post-Pandemic World, Fridays in the Office Might Be ‘Dead Forever’

As employers push hard to get their workers back to the office, the hybrid work environment is growing roots.

Steven Roth, chairman of Vornado Realty Trust, which owns and manages over 26 million square feet of commercial real estate in New York, Chicago and San Francisco, recently told investors he believes office work on Fridays is “dead forever.” Mondays, meanwhile, are “touch and go,” he added, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

When it comes to getting people back to the office, there hasn’t been a lot of luck. The Kastle Back to Work Barometer has only topped 50% once since the pandemic (on the week of June 7 of this year), quickly dipping back below that level the following week and hovering just under the halfway point since (though, admittedly that’s better than a year ago).

The security access company’s findings show that Tuesdays are the busiest days for offices, with Wednesday and Thursday in the second and third slots.

Back to work edicts are successful to a certain extent, especially with recession clouds hovering on the horizon and fewer workers willing to risk walking away from their jobs without having secured their next role. But those have a devastating effect on morale, and ultimately, productivity.

So as companies fight to reoccupy their offices, some are trying a different approach.

Vornado, for instance, is spending $1.2 billion to upgrade two buildings near New York’s Penn Station to make the office space more appealing to both companies and commuters (especially those in New Jersey and Connecticut, who wouldn’t have to take both a commuter train and a subway to reach their workplace). The buildings are loaded with amenities ranging from restaurants and libraries to bars and pickleball courts to make them a more appealing destination.

Some buildings are being adjusted to become an all-in-one solution, incorporating office, residential and retail space. And some companies are relying on perks to encourage workers to return, including a relaxation of dress codes, commuter benefits and higher salaries.

The results are mixed. According to data from WFHResearch, which tracks remote work trends, 12% of full-time employees were fully remote in June. Some 59% were in the office and 29% worked a hybrid schedule.

That doesn’t look likely to change soon. A McKinsey & Co. study of more than 5,000 workers in 2021 found over 60% of U.S. employees would like to work at least three days from home—with many saying then that they would quit if forced to come in more than that.

Vornado and others are betting that’s bluster. If workers enjoy spending their time at the office, which can be achieved by offering social outlets, such as including places to meet friends when the day is done and areas to collaborate with coworkers, they’ll be more willing to put up with the commute.

“I don’t think anyone understands the ‘Wow’ we are about to unveil,” Roth told the Journal.

As the economic waters continue to be choppy, though, the biggest motivator for workers to return to the office could be fear. A recent remote work survey by GoodHire found 78% of workers were concerned that remote employees were more at risk of losing their jobs than full-time office workers, should layoffs occur as a result of a recession.

