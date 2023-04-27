In the Middle, Sort Of

Author: Thomas A. Martin, CFA, Senior Portfolio Manager

Earnings reporting, the inflation cycle, and the Fed cycle. Let’s not forget housing, employment, and the broad economy. Or the stock and bond markets. Oh, and goodness, banking. The middle is challenging because there are seemingly solid markers on either side, but it is unclear as to which side you are headed back to. Longer-term portfolio positioning is difficult in this environment, and in preview, we remain conservatively optimistic and slightly overweight quality U.S. equities.

[wce_code id=192]

Tired of hearing that inflation is “sticky?” It definitely doesn’t have the reassuring ring of “transitory” or “peak.” It’s a bit more hopeful than “embedded,” but it smacks of potentially trivializing a real problem like it’s just a little jelly left on your fingers after making a big sandwich that you can simply wash off. “Inflation” is the most important thing among a host of really important things. It’s paramount to keep this in mind, as losing sight of it can result in big mistakes as history has shown. The Fed has been very clear on this point, and they are doing their best to do their part, but inflation is complicated and not monolithic. Its proper treatment can have unwanted consequences throughout the economy. The good news is that it does appear to have peaked, but it is still near the higher side than the lower side, and where it ultimately ends up and how long that will take remains to be seen. The early stages of disinflation indeed.

Looking for consistent themes from 1Q23 earnings reports? Some parts of the economy are doing better than others. Capital goods, industrials, and capital expenditures related are showing signs of slowing, as is shipping, transportation, and distributors. Advertising spending remains subdued, cloud spending is relatively anemic, and computer, IT equipment and semiconductor growth is not in recovery mode yet. But consumer staples, restaurants and travel continue to show resiliency, with some companies getting large price increases and still managing relatively robust unit volume growth. Housing traffic is way down, but prices haven’t budged much, and inventories remain tight.

I don’t usually think about banking, but when I do… Banks are the new Most Interesting Man in the World. When is the last time we sport-watched bank runs (or walks), deposit flight, rates and “beta,” money-market rates, the two-year Treasury, loan growth and bank profitability and solvency and how much it will cost to save the financial system if (when?) it comes to that? If you want to know where we are on this journey, it’s not too far from the departure dock.

The Fed as our Champion. Our knight in shining armor for keeping the world economy on track. It is out in the wild world every day facing a three-headed dragon—inflation, unemployment, and financial system stability. Unfortunately, instead of being equipped with a mighty sword, all it has is a stubby little golf pencil that you can only swing a couple of inches at a time. And there’s no eraser on that thing, so if you don’t like your score on the last hole, you’ll have to make it up on the next hole. The May 3rd FOMC meeting is right around the corner. The markets want to know, what do you all think you’re going to get on the next par 5? What hole are you even on?

What to do. We remain generally positive on the economy and that the peak is in view on the rate cycle. We do, however, note that the volatility of potential outcomes for the future remains very wide and is based on unsettled, fundamental factors. We are maintaining our conservatively positive positioning as we work our way through this.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the ETF Strategist Channel.

GLOBALT is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser since 1991 and, effective July 10, 2013, remains a Registered Investment Adviser through a separately identifiable division of Synovus Trust N.A., a nationally chartered trust company. This information has been prepared for educational purposes only, as general information and should not be considered a solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. This does not constitute legal or professional advice and is not tailored to the investment needs of any specific investor. Registration of an investment adviser does not imply any certain level of skill or training. Due to rapidly changing market conditions and the complexity of investment decisions, supplemental information may be required to make informed investment decisions, based on your individual investment objectives and suitability specifications. Investors should seek tailored advice and should understand that statements regarding future prospects of the financial market may not be realized, as past performance does not guarantee and/or is not indicative of future results. Content may not be reproduced, distributed, or transmitted in whole or in part by any means without written permission from GLOBALT. Regarding permission, as well as to receive a copy of GLOBALT’s Form ADV Part 2 and Part 3, contact GLOBALT's Chief Compliance Officer, 3400 Overton Park Drive, Suite 200, Atlanta GA 30339. You can obtain more information about GLOBALT Investments and its advisers via the Internet at adviserinfo.sec.gov, sponsored by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The opinions and some comments contained herein reflect the judgment of the author, as of the date noted.

Investment products and services provided are offered through Synovus Securities, Inc. (SSI), a registered Broker-Dealer, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC Registered Investment Adviser, Synovus Trust Company, N.A. (STC), Creative Financial Group, a division of SSI. Trust services for Synovus are provided by STC.

Regarding the products and services provided by GLOBALT:

NOT A DEPOSIT. NOT FDIC INSURED. NOT GUARANTEED BY THE BANK. MAY LOSE VALUE. NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL AGENCY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.