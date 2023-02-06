In the Metaverse, Your Professional Avatar Should Look Like You, Not a Cartoon

Natalie Monbiot, head of strategy at Hour One

Virtual humans are already here and intermingling with real humans in multiple life contexts. They are featured in gaming, in our social feeds, as well as other areas of entertainment and work. This raises a lot of questions about what your virtual human should look like … the simple answer, as with all real-life contexts, it depends on who you are talking to, and what you are trying to accomplish.

When should it resemble you?

You always want your avatar to fit in with the world it inhabits. In contexts such as gaming or fictional entertainment where there is a fantasy plot, one might prefer a fantastical avatar that would be best off not resembling you in the slightest. This is a chance to escape and don a new identity.

In the world of NFT communities, you may have a profile picture (PFP) avatar designed to demonstrate you are one of a limited number of people that belong to a community. This avatar serves as an immutable badge indicating you belong to a tribe. In the case of CryptoPunks or Bored Ape Yacht Club, this badge is part of a limited collection that you’ve bought into and is often used as a PFP that has no intention of tying you to your real-world self. In both the above contexts, it’s a version of you that you dip in and out of.

When it comes to the professional arena, the goals of this virtual identity are different. You have likely spent some years building your professional persona, which is tethered to your real-world presence, education and professional track record. If your NFT PFP authenticates you as part of an NFT community, your professional profile picture authenticates you as a person that has lived the experiences and accomplishments listed on your resumé. The goal of your professional avatar is to extend and build on the reputation you’ve already established.

On LinkedIn, the number 1 best practice is to have a profile photo that looks like you. This is because if a user's profile photo looks nothing like them, it can be startling when meeting them in-person for the first time, and can even call their credibility into question. In light of this it’s no surprise that LinkedIn banned PFP profile pictures from the platform.

Building your virtual professional presence with an avatar

However, gone are the days when your online professional identity is limited to a static profile picture. In the remote and hybrid work era, our virtual identities are in use for much of the day. Every time we appear on a Zoom call or engage asynchronously on Slack or Loom or any other productivity app, we are virtually mediating our identities. We’ve already reasoned that our professional online identities need to be an extension of our real professional selves – now, by taking advantage of advances in emerging technology, and in particular generative AI, we can now generate an avatar that looks like you, and activate it to communicate on our behalf. It can augment our ability to communicate – with presentation or language skills we might not possess in real life – at enormous scale. This is to say, there is an opportunity to have our online identities work harder for us.

The most professional you - living up to digital standards

Being recognizable across real world and online workspaces is essential for your personal brand - but so is looking polished. Zoom has recognized this by including features such as “touch up your appearance” which smooths your skin, and now “Studio Effects” with the ability to accentuate your features in subtle ways. The fact is there is an unspoken standard for appearances online. Many gateways, including the iPhone selfie camera defaults to an automatic optimizing feature, thus setting a minimal standard for how ‘good’ we look online. This same threshold applies to how your avatar should look, as professionals want to at least meet the standards of digital representation.

So how do we strike this balance in a professional avatar? And why have some fallen so short? Some of this lies in technological limitations, and some of it lies in the trickiness of crossing the chasm of the uncanny valley.

The basic cartoonishness of Meta’s Horizon Worlds avatars, also intended for use in its virtual “Workrooms,” was met with derision back in August. The issue is that Meta had apparently prioritized transportability across 3D and 2D environments, which meant landing on the lowest common denominator of usability. It may also have been a way to avoid the issue of the uncanny valley – an uneasy feeling that happens when you get as close as possible to human but not quite close enough. We human beings also take how we look very personally - and the closer our avatar is to how we actually look the more sensitive we feel about it and the harder it is to meet that threshold around comfort and confidence.

All this considered, cartoons may have felt the safer option for Meta, but with the increasing pervasiveness of avatars in our lives, and advancements in computer graphics, consumer expectations have moved on. In fact the entire avatar industry moving towards realism, as seen from Epic’s Metahuman, to Meta Research’s photoreal Codec avatars. Realism matters because it impacts not just how your avatar looks, but also what you can do with it: “As we spend increasingly more time in virtual worlds and start looking for ever more ways to express ourselves, realism is likely to become even more central.”

When it comes to work it is best to bet on you.

We will have different avatars for different contexts – but your professional avatar will remain the closest to your real world self, enabling you to take full advantage of the hybrid work life, seamlessly handing off to each other while playing up to your respective skills. Cartoonish avatars may still have a role in some contexts – just certainly not at work.

About the author:

Natalie is an emerging tech innovator and a leader in the field virtual humans and synthetic media. As Head of Strategy at Hour One, she is instrumental in the commercialization of virtual humans and building a new economy in which people are paid for licensing their likeness to businesses as their virtual selves. Previously, Natalie was Head of Futures at Publicis Groupe, focused on emerging tech innovation and product development for Samsung. She spent 10+ years at Interpublic Group, where as Head of Digital at Universal McCann, she was key to winning and growing business with Coca-Cola, H&M, Hulu, Microsoft, and Sony. Natalie is a regular speaker on global stages such as Web Summit, and a contributor to tech publications including The Information and MIT Tech Review.

