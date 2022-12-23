In Thailand, Santa delivers presents on elephants

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

December 23, 2022 — 03:17 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

AYUTTHAYA PROVINCE, Thailand, Dec 23 (Reuters) - A trunk, rather than a red nose, is what Rudolph would need to join a herd of elephants helping Santa Claus deliver presents in Thailand.

Mahouts dressed as Santa led the gentle giants to a school in central Thailand to hand out Christmas presents to about 2,000 students this week, part of an annual tradition.

Students lined the school courtyard and hall while the elephants approached slowly and unfurled their trunks to give out balloons, toys and dolls.

(Reporting Napat Wesshasartar; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((kanupriya.kapoor@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.