News & Insights

US Markets

In surprise move, Peru's president names four new ministers

Credit: REUTERS/ANGELA PONCE

April 23, 2023 — 03:52 pm EDT

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

LIMA, April 23 (Reuters) - Peru's President Dina Boluarte on Sunday swore in new ministers of justice, education, work and external trade in a surprise move in the South American nation that has endured intense political infighting for years.

Boluarte assumed power in December when then-President Pedro Castillo illegally tried to dissolve Congress and reorganize the judiciary. Protests against Boluarte taking power became violent and 50 people were killed.

She made the announcement of the cabinet changes in a ceremony broadcast on state television on the same day as former President Alejandro Toledo was extradited from the United States, becoming the third head of state to be currently imprisoned on corruption charges.

Boluarte swore in Daniel Maurate as minister of justice, Antonio Varela as minister of work, Magned Marquez as minister of education and Juan Carlos Mathews as minister of external trade.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Grant McCool)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.