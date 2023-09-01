In surprise move, Canada pauses talks on trade treaty with India

New throughout

OTTAWA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday unexpectedly said it had paused talks on a proposed trade treaty with India, just three months after the two nations said they aimed to seal an initial agreement this year.

Canada and India have been talking off and on since 2010 about a comprehensive economic partnership agreement. The talks were formally relaunched last year.

"Trade negotiations are long, complex processes. And we've paused to take stock of where we are," a government official told reporters ahead of a trip by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to New Delhi next week.

The official, who spoke on the condition he not be identified, declined to give more details.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andy Sullivan)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.