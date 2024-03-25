In Stanley cups litigation, consumers push to consolidate cases

By Diana Novak Jones

March 25 (Reuters) - Consumers suing the maker of the ultra popular Stanley Quencher tumblers over claims the company failed to disclose that the cups are made with lead are asking a federal judge to consolidate the lawsuits in federal court in Washington state, court records show.

Lawyers for plaintiffs who have filed three proposed class actions against Stanley parent Pacific Market International asked U.S. District Judge Tana Lin on Friday to consolidate those cases and any other current or future lawsuits over the claims in her courtroom in Seattle, where Pacific Market is based.

Consolidation would allow Lin to rule on discovery and other disputes in all of the cases at once, which the plaintiffs say would prevent disparate rulings in the different cases.

Counsel for Stanley did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the push to consolidate the cases. The company would not agree to the motion, the lawyers for the plaintiffs said in their filing.

Stanley has acknowledged in a statement posted on its website that lead is present in the seal for the cup’s vacuum insulation, but it said "no lead is present on the surface of any Stanley product that comes into contact with the consumer nor the contents of the product."

Court records show at least five nearly identical lawsuits have been filed against Pacific Market. Three were filed in Seattle federal court, and a fourth is expected to be transferred there, according to court filings. A fifth is pending in North Carolina federal court.

The lawsuits claim Pacific Market sold the cups for years as part of a healthy lifestyle without disclosing that they contained lead. The consumers suing say they would not have purchased the cups or would not have paid the full price – as much as $50 – had they known. All of the lawsuits are proposed class actions, with several seeking to cover any consumer in the U.S. who purchased one of the cups. The plaintiffs do not allege that they were harmed by lead.

Alan Mansfield of Whatley Kallas, one of the plaintiffs’ lawyers who is asking for the consolidation, declined to comment beyond the filing.

Recent sales of the Stanley Quencher cups, driven largely by social media, propelled the 100-year-old, privately held Stanley brand to $750 million in revenue in 2023, according to CNBC in December.

