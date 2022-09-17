In spite of Federal Signal Corporation's recent pullback, insiders still gained about US$12k after buying earlier this year.

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) insiders who acquired shares over the previous 12 months, can probably afford to ignore the recent 4.6% decline in the stock price. After accounting for the recent loss, the US$97k worth of shares they purchased is now worth US$109k, suggesting a good return on their investment.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Federal Signal Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President Jennifer Sherman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$97k worth of shares at a price of US$34.60 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$38.76. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:FSS Insider Trading Volume September 17th 2022

Does Federal Signal Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.4% of Federal Signal shares, worth about US$56m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Federal Signal Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Federal Signal and their transactions don't cause us concern. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Federal Signal, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

