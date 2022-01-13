In spite of Enovix Corporation's recent pullback, insiders still gained about US$133k after buying earlier this year.

Insiders who purchased Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 6.4% decline over the past week. After taking the recent loss into consideration, the US$367k worth of stock they bought is now worth US$500k, indicating that their investment yielded a positive return.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Enovix

The Chief Financial Officer Steffen Pietzke made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$295k worth of shares at a price of US$14.75 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$19.98. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Enovix insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ENVX Insider Trading Volume January 13th 2022

Does Enovix Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Enovix insiders own about US$580m worth of shares (which is 20% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Enovix Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Enovix shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Enovix insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Enovix is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

