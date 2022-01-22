In spite of Asana, Inc.'s recent pullback, insiders still gained about US$114k after buying earlier this year.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) insiders who acquired shares over the previous 12 months, can probably afford to ignore the recent 16% decline in the stock price. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the US$199k worth of stock purchased by them is now worth US$313k or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Asana Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Lorrie Norrington for US$199k worth of shares, at about US$32.12 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$50.43. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ASAN Insider Trading Volume January 22nd 2022

Insider Ownership of Asana

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Asana insiders own about US$5.5b worth of shares (which is 58% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Asana Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Asana shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Asana insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Asana (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

