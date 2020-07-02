In record daily jump, Indonesia reports 1,624 new coronavirus cases

JAKARTA, July 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 1,624 coronavirus infections on Thursday in its biggest jump in new cases since the epidemic began, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

This brings the total number of infections to 59,394.

The country also reported 53 new deaths, taking cumulative COVID-19 fatalities to 2,987.

(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Fathin Ungku; editing by John Stonestreet)

