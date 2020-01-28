In post-repo squeeze twist, Fed may nudge up interest paid to banks

One potential side effect of the U.S. Federal Reserve's efforts to pump liquidity into the banking system and avoid further unwanted surges in short-term borrowing rates: The central bank may soon have to take measures to keep interest rates from getting too low.
