In Need of a Turnaround: Will Walgreens' New CEO Cut or Spare Its High-Yield Dividend?

Tim Wentworth was named the new CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), and will take over Oct. 23. He has a lot of work to do to cut costs and return Walgreens to growth. Can the dividend survive? In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss the company's strategy, plans to cut costs, and whether they think the dividend will have to get cut to fund the company's big initiatives.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Oct. 12, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 17, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance. Jeff Santoro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

