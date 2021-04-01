In MLB First, Oakland A’s Sell a Private Suite for 1 Bitcoin

The Oakland A’s is the first baseball team to have sold a luxury box for bitcoin.

A’s President Dave Kaval tweeted Wednesday that crypto broker Voyager Digital had become the first buyer of a full-season suite at the Oakland Coliseum.

The team announced March 14 it was selling private suites for the full 2021 season for either $64,800 or 1 BTC.

The bitcoin paid by Voyager Digital was worth about $59,240 at the time of Kaval’s tweet.

However, one must wonder what the firm’s cost basis was for the transacted bitcoin. Voyager Digital’s Stephen Ehrlich started as CEO in January 2018, when bitcoin was trading around $12,000.

Kaval told Bloomberg on March 26 the A’s would hodl any bitcoin received from such sales and not convert it into fiat.

“The price of a season suite may fluctuate depending on when it’s purchased, which adds to the excitement,” Kaval said when the scheme was announced.

The A’s start the 2021 baseball season tonight in a home game against the Houston Astros.

