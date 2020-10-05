In March, Technical Analysis Said Lower and Fundamentals Said Higher: The Opposite is True Today

When stocks lost so much ground in March following an economic shutdown that was always going to be temporary, it quickly looked like an opportunity for long-term investors. On March 25th, I wrote that it looked like a bottom had formed. On the next day I wrote that, as worrying as the technical picture looked at that point, a strong bounce was much more likely than further declines. This was based on the assumption that all the bad news was priced in. Fundamental analysis suggested that the bear run had been justified but had gone too far. Businesses were re-opening and the worst impacts on consumers and small businesses were being offset by a massive stimulus bill.

The situation now is almost the exact opposite of that. Now, the technical picture is bullish, but all the good news now looks to be priced in and it is the rally, not the drop, that looks to have gone too far.

Once again, there are contradictory signals. The trader in me is screaming “Buy!” but the fundamental analyst is screaming “Sell!” just as loudly.

From a technical perspective, we have seen a needed retracement that allows for another push higher and the important support at the 100-day moving average (yellow line on the chart) held. This morning’s strength adds to the bullish outlook as it takes us back above the resistance at the 50-Day average (blue line). On that basis, a strong push to new highs looks like the most likely scenario in the coming weeks.

As we found out in March, though, no matter how clear the technical picture is, it is always subservient to fundamentals, and something has to change there if we are to get to or above September’s highs.

There is no doubt that things are much better now than they looked back then, but if the market is to be believed, we are right about where we were before all this began. That is clearly not the case. Unemployment improved again last month, dropping to under 8%, but is still at levels that indicate a major recession. Add in massive amounts of new jobless claims in the last two weeks, reports of layoffs at several big companies, and the potential for more as states feel the pinch, and the employment situation is a long way from where we were at the beginning of the year.

The justification for strength is despite all that, the stock market is looking forward. However, in some ways, that strength on looking forward makes little or no sense. Each time stocks rally, it seems to be on one of two things right now. Either it is on good news about a vaccine, or on hopes of another few trillion dollars in economic aid from Congress.

On the vaccine front, we have been hearing of rapid progress and good indications from trials for months now, but most experts seem to think that even if we do get an approval, it will be months before manufacturing and distribution levels that makes a meaningful difference can be achieved. Given that a massive amount of small businesses have disappeared forever and Covid infections are resurgent, a lot more long-term economic damage can be done in that time.

That is bad enough, but for an old-timer like me, the market’s enthusiasm for an economy dependent on federal help is even more of a worry.

In theory, from a political perspective, I really don’t have a problem with more stimulus money. As long as it goes where it is actually needed, rather than to increase the profits of businesses that are doing just fine or to bail out those who have been bailed out in the past, and as long as it is seen as an emergency temporary measure, it is needed and undoubtedly a good thing.

What worries me, though, is to see the stock market acting on the assumption that it will continue forever, presumably looking forward to the conclusion of this 5-year (or rather 5-week) plan and the glorious march on to the next one. That thinking has failed miserably around the world in the past but is now enthusiastically embraced by the ultimate capitalists, who cheer every new example of fiscal irresponsibility. That cannot last.

Alongside these lingering real economic problems there are risks too, which the market seems to be ignoring right now. We are approaching what could be a chaotic election in which the Democrat has a double-digit lead in the polling and is a clear favorite in the betting, and the President currently has a potentially deadly disease. It seems strange to me that a market that reputedly abhors uncertainty and that apparently thinks that Democrats are bad for the economy and that higher corporate tax is the devil incarnate is storming higher in that situation. Maybe none of those things are true, after all.

Back in March, it was easy to succumb to the fear that caused the crash, but logical analysis said that was unjustified. Now, it is all too easy to get caught up in the euphoria, but before they deploy any available cash, investors should maybe take a step back and apply the same logic here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.