In Like a Bull, Out Like a Bear

Markets enjoyed a strong start to August, continuing a rally that saw rising asset values across the board in July. Alas, the second half of the month proved more challenging for investors, with prices of stocks and bonds suffering steep declines. For the month, the Core Large Cap Equity category re- turned -4.7% while the Core Fixed Income Category came in at -2.9%.

Following up on a blistering performance in July, MLPs managed to generate a positive return of 3.8% in August, bringing the category’s year-to-date return to 28.1%. The only other income-oriented asset category to generate a positive return in August was Utilities, delivering a monthly gain of 0.5% and bringing its year-to-date return to 5.5%, making it the only category besides MLPs with a positive year- to-date return.

Rising interest rates spelled trouble for REITs, with the category losing -5.8% in August to lag all in- come-oriented asset categories tracked by HANDLS Indexes. The Growth & Income and Preferred Se- curities categories (-5.3% and -4.2%, respectively) also lagged behind the broader stock and bond markets during the month.

Facing headwinds in nearly every asset category, the Nasdaq 5HANDL Index returned -2.8% for the month. The Nasdaq 7 HANDL Index, the 1.3x leveraged version of the index, returned -3.7%% in Au- gust while the Nasdaq 10 HANDL Index, the 2.0x leveraged version of the index, lost -5.9%.

Since Inception Category Performance

HANDLS Indexes and Nasdaq have pioneered a novel approach to meeting the very real income needs of investors that combines a systematic discipline, a strict adherence to monthly optimality and a foundation built on everything we know about modern portfolio theory.

Total Return is what matters.

Diversification is the only free lunch in investing.

Yield is just a number.

