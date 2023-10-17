In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes

According to Zillow, the median home value in August was $350,113, with a one-year growth projection of 4.9%. While many ZIP codes across the country still have houses available well under the national median, they likely won’t stay that way for long.

Housing Market 2023: The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US

I’m a Real Estate Agent: These Will Be the Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years

Several once-affordable areas are projected to have soaring housing prices, becoming unaffordable within the decade. If you were thinking about waiting to move, you might want to consider buying in your desired community now before prices skyrocket.

We looked at cities nationwide to find communities that currently have home values below the national median but are expected to become too expensive over the next 10 years. If you are considering buying a property in one of these ZIP codes, you might want to go ahead and hire a real estate agent so you can take advantage of the market before you are priced out of your dream neighborhood.

Here are 15 ZIP codes where you won’t be able to afford homes in less than a decade.

Also see the salary you need to afford a home in your state.

ZIP Code: 06606 (Bridgeport, Connecticut)

August home value: $344,474

Year it will become too expensive: 2027

2027 projected home value: $425,127

2033 projected home value: $582,857

Known for its public parks, Bridgeport, Conn., is a quaint Northeastern city located in Fairfield County. While the city currently has affordable houses, a one-year growth projection of 5.4% means that by 2027 homes will be priced above the national median. By 2033, home values are expected to be nearly $18,000 over the median home value in the U.S.

Explore: 10 Affordable US Small Towns With a Great Quality of Life

ZIP Code: 85035 (Phoenix)

August home value: $326,733

Year it will become too expensive: 2030

2030 projected home value: $491,285

2033 projected home value: $585,129

The Phoenix-area ZIP code of 85035 currently has homes valued well under the U.S. median; but, with a one-year growth projection of 6.0%, they aren’t expected to stay that way. By 2030, it is anticipated that homes in the area will exceed the national median by $20,000.

ZIP Code: 37343 (Hixson, Tennessee)

August home value: $334,446

Year it will become too expensive: 2029

2029 projected home value: $469,072

2033 projected home value: $587,736

Many people have considered relocating to Tennessee, seeking beautiful landscapes and lower-priced real estate. Unfortunately, homes throughout the Volunteer State are projected to climb rapidly within the decade. Houses in Hixson are expected to become unaffordable by 2029 when they exceed the national median due to a one-year growth projection of 5.8%.

ZIP Code: 34609 (Spring Hill, Florida)

August home value: $331,645

Year it will become too expensive: 2029

2029 projected home value: $467,788

2033 projected home value: $588,346

Spring Hill is picturesque and currently has homes that are reasonably priced. By 2029, however, houses in the area are expected to rise above the median value in the U.S. By the end of the decade, the real estate is expected to be almost $23,500 over the median across the country.

ZIP Code: 85132 (Florence, Arizona)

August home value: $347,974

Year it will become too expensive: 2025

2025 projected home value: $387,303

2033 projected home value: $594,389

If you were thinking of relocating to Florence, in Pinal County, you should consider doing it now. Houses in the ZIP code are expected to exceed the national median by 2025 and will be nearly $30,000 more than the median by 2033.

ZIP Code: 30039 (Snelville, Georgia)

August home value: $347,988

Year it will become too expensive: 2025

2025 projected home value: $387,320

2033 projected home value: $594,414

The Atlanta suburb of Snellville has homes that are priced just under the national median. These low prices, however, aren’t expected to continue. By 2025, it is projected that the median home value will exceed the projected U.S. median of $385,265. With a one-year growth projection of 5.5%, the home values are anticipated to be just under $595,000 within the next 10 years.

ZIP Code: 85033 (Phoenix)

August home value: $328,889

Year it will become too expensive: 2029

2029 projected home value: $469,182

2033 projected home value: $594,570

Phoenix is a hot commodity for more than one reason. The city is extremely affordable, with home prices well under the national median. By 2029, though, homes are expected to become more expensive, outpacing the national median. Within a decade, the 85033 ZIP code in Maricopa County is projected to have homes priced at nearly $30,000 over the national median.

ZIP Code: 30046 (Lawrenceville, Georgia)

August home value: $339,565

Year it will become too expensive: 2027

2027 projected home value: $425,466

2033 projected home value: $596,732

Another Atlanta suburb, Lawrenceville has home prices on the rise. While property values were still below the national median in August, they are expected to go up significantly in the coming years, becoming more expensive than the median U.S. home by 2027.

ZIP Code: 33617 (Temple Terrace, Florida)

August home value: $332,099

Year it will become too expensive: 2028

2028 projected home value: $446,523

2033 projected home value: $600,373

Located near Tampa, Temple Terrace has long been considered an affordable place to live. In August, home values in the area were $18,014 under the national median. Unfortunately, the low-priced homes are not expected to last over five years. In 2028, the 33617 ZIP code is projected to become more expensive than the median home value in the U.S.

ZIP Code: 37421 (Chattanooga, Tennessee)

August home value: $346,135

Year it will become too expensive: 2025

2025 projected home value: $386,719

2033 projected home value: $602,554

If you had high hopes of moving to a home in the 37421 ZIP code, you’ll want to do it sooner rather than later. Homes will remain under the national average only for the next year. By 2025, home values in the area are projected to become unaffordable. Within 10 years, home values are expected to exceed $600,000.

ZIP Code: 30605 (Athens, Georgia)

August home value: $318,644

Year it will become too expensive: 2029

2029 projected home value: $467,572

2033 projected home value: $603,778

The 30605 ZIP code located in Athens currently has an average home value significantly under the median home value in the United States. Within the next six years, that is expected to change. By 2029, homes are projected to become unaffordable, exceeding the national median.

ZIP Code: 83605 (Caldwell, Idaho)

August home value: $347,811

Year it will become too expensive: 2024

2024 projected home value: $367,984

2033 projected home value: $611,223

Now is the time to pack your bags and relocate to Caldwell. Home values in the area are slightly less than the median in the U.S. But with a one-year growth projection of 5.8%, they are expected to outpace the median home values by next year.

ZIP Code: 34952 (Port St. Lucie, Florida)

August home value: $347,166

Year it will become too expensive: 2024

2024 projected home value: $368,343

2033 projected home value: $627,612

Situated in Florida’s Treasure Coast, Port St. Lucie is on pace to become too expensive by next year. While the August home values are slightly lower than the national median, a one-year growth projection of 6.1% means they will be over the median value in 2024. Within the next 10 years, the home values are projected to exceed $627,000.

ZIP Code: 37920 (Knoxville, Tennessee)

August home value: $286,050

Year it will become too expensive: 2029

2029 projected home value: $474,477

2033 projected home value: $664,861

The 37920 ZIP code, located in Knoxville, is one of the most affordable housing markets in the country. August home values are over $60,000 less than the median price in the United States. So, if you have always dreamed of living in the Scruffy City, you’ll want to do it in the next few years. By 2029, homes are expected to become unaffordable, exceeding the national median.

ZIP Code: 37918 (Knoxville, Tennessee)

August home value: $310,703

Year it will become too expensive: 2027

2027 projected home value: $425,828

2033 projected home value: $683,311

Another Knoxville ZIP code is taking the top spot for U.S. cities that are projected to become unaffordable over the next 10 years. While homes are well below the U.S. median right now, they aren’t going to stay that way forever. Home values are projected to exceed the national median by 2027, rising to over $683,000 by 2033.

Methodology: GOBankingRates took the overall U.S. median home value and projected its growth and/or decline over 10 years using Zillow’s August 2023-24 one-year forecast. This projection was then compared to the projections of the 5,000 largest ZIP codes in the U.S. and the ZIP codes in the top 5,000 that currently have home prices below the national median, with those rising above the national average in the next 10 years (plus its projected growth rate over the same period) being deemed “a place you could no longer afford.” For each ZIP code over the next decade, GOBankingRates found the following factors: (1) year the ZIP code will become a “place you could no longer afford”; (2) projected home value for that year; and (3) U.S. average projected home value for that year. NOTE: GOBankingRates does not expect growth in home value to stay stagnant for the next decade, but using these constant figures gives us an idea where certain markets are heading without unforeseen market disruptors in the future. All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on Oct. 5, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.