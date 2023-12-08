In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These 20 Florida ZIP Codes

Florida has an overall cost of living index of 101, which is just above the national average. While some things, like groceries, utilities and transportation, tend to be cheaper in Florida, housing is still more expensive than in other parts of the country.

According to Zillow, the average home sales price in Florida is $392,904. This is lower than the national average, but it’s also an increase over the past year.

But the average sales price is just one part of the bigger picture. Many Florida cities, like Miami, Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, are much more expensive to live in than others. Some Florida locations have also grown as they’ve become more popular, which has also led to an increased cost of housing throughout the state.

Of course, there are still many Florida zip codes that offer affordable real estate. But if recent trends are anything to go by, even these areas will soon become too expensive for the average person to purchase property.

So, which zip codes are currently still affordable but won’t be in the next 10 years or so?

To find this out, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the Zillow Home Value Index (ZVHI) and narrowed down the results. These are the results ranked least to most likely to become unaffordable in the next decade.

All other listed home values are current as of November 30, 2023, and are based on Zillow data.

Waldo, Florida (32631)

January 2023 to October 2023 change: $1,807.19

$1,807.19 Month-over-month change (September 2023 to October 2023): $324.78

$324.78 Year-over-year change (October 2022 to October 2023): $7,415.26

$7,415.26 3-year change (October 2020 to October 2023): $75,931.04

$75,931.04 5-year change (October 2018 to October 2023): $90,703.21

$90,703.21 Difference from the national average (October 2023): $18,579.09

The typical home value in Waldo is $325,495, a 2.8% increase from this time last year.

Anthony, Florida (32617)

January 2023 to October 2023 change: $8,402.27

$8,402.27 Month-over-month change (September 2023 to October 2023): $2,948.67

$2,948.67 Year-over-year change (October 2022 to October 2023): $10,712.83

$10,712.83 3-year change (October 2020 to October 2023): N/A

N/A 5-year change (October 2018 to October 2023): N/A

N/A Difference from the national average (October 2023): $18,555.93

Home prices in this Anthony zip code have risen by 3.4% over the past year and cost $329,629 on average.

Fort Myers, Florida (33901)

January 2023 to October 2023 change: $5,378.34

$5,378.34 Month-over-month change (September 2023 to October 2023): $1,348.11

$1,348.11 Year-over-year change (October 2022 to October 2023): $8,235.95

$8,235.95 3-year change (October 2020 to October 2023): N/A

N/A 5-year change (October 2018 to October 2023): N/A

N/A Difference from the national average (October 2023): $18,059.00

In this Fort Myers zip code, the average home costs $308,587, a 2.5% increase from the past year.

Orlando, Florida (32809)

January 2023 to October 2023 change: $5,698.71

$5,698.71 Month-over-month change (September 2023 to October 2023): $2,049.86

$2,049.86 Year-over-year change (October 2022 to October 2023): $7,672.31

$7,672.31 3-year change (October 2020 to October 2023): $98,081.51

$98,081.51 5-year change (October 2018 to October 2023): N/A

N/A Difference from the national average (October 2023): $17,788.39

In this 32809 Orlando zip code, the average home costs $304,958. This is a 2.6% increase over the past year.

Pinellas Park, Florida (33781)

January 2023 to October 2023 change: $3,646.06

$3,646.06 Month-over-month change (September 2023 to October 2023): $794.02

$794.02 Year-over-year change (October 2022 to October 2023): $5,233.38

$5,233.38 3-year change (October 2020 to October 2023): N/A

N/A 5-year change (October 2018 to October 2023): N/A

N/A Difference from the national average (October 2023): $17,010.49

Pinella Park homes cost, on average, $322,222. This is a 1.7% increase from the previous year.

Oak Hill, Florida (32759)

January 2023 to October 2023 change: $2,901.14

$2,901.14 Month-over-month change (September 2023 to October 2023): $434.99

$434.99 Year-over-year change (October 2022 to October 2023): $3,631.83

$3,631.83 3-year change (October 2020 to October 2023): N/A

N/A 5-year change (October 2018 to October 2023): N/A

N/A Difference from the national average (October 2023): $16,604.13

In Oak Hill, homes cost an average of $329,331, which is 1.1% more than the previous year.

Tampa, Florida (33617)

January 2023 to October 2023 change: $7,671.80

$7,671.80 Month-over-month change (September 2023 to October 2023): $2,530.86

$2,530.86 Year-over-year change (October 2022 to October 2023): $4,297.58

$4,297.58 3-year change (October 2020 to October 2023): N/A

N/A 5-year change (October 2018 to October 2023): N/A

N/A Difference from the national average (October 2023): $15,186.15

In this Tampa zip code, the average home value is $297,648, a 1.4% increase from last year.

Micanopy, Florida (32667)

January 2023 to October 2023 change: $7,859.25

$7,859.25 Month-over-month change (September 2023 to October 2023): $2,583.23

$2,583.23 Year-over-year change (October 2022 to October 2023): $11,038.18

$11,038.18 3-year change (October 2020 to October 2023): $97,725.39

$97,725.39 5-year change (October 2018 to October 2023): N/A

N/A Difference from the national average (October 2023): $13,586.47

Homes in Micanopy, Florida have risen in value by 3.2% over the past year alone. The average sales price is now $333,943.

Casselberry, Florida (32730)

January 2023 to October 2023 change: $3,885.30

$3,885.30 Month-over-month change (September 2023 to October 2023): $493.02

$493.02 Year-over-year change (October 2022 to October 2023): $10,250.86

$10,250.86 3-year change (October 2020 to October 2023): N/A

N/A 5-year change (October 2018 to October 2023): N/A

N/A Difference from the national average (October 2023): $13,485.74

In Casselberry, the average home costs $322,734 — that’s a 4% increase from the past year.

St. Petersburg, Florida (33709)

January 2023 to October 2023 change: $3,241.20

$3,241.20 Month-over-month change (September 2023 to October 2023): $933.36

$933.36 Year-over-year change (October 2022 to October 2023): $3,600.71

$3,600.71 3-year change (October 2020 to October 2023): N/A

N/A 5-year change (October 2018 to October 2023): N/A

N/A Difference from the national average (October 2023): $13,365.07

While not a massive increase, the cost of housing rose by 0.7% in St. Petersburg. The current home costs $293,573, on average.

Largo, Florida (33771)

January 2023 to October 2023 change: $422.17

$422.17 Month-over-month change (September 2023 to October 2023): $133.75

$133.75 Year-over-year change (October 2022 to October 2023): $2,969.79

$2,969.79 3-year change (October 2020 to October 2023): N/A

N/A 5-year change (October 2018 to October 2023): N/A

N/A Difference from the national average (October 2023): $13,061.87

This Largo zip code hasn’t seen a major increase in home values over the past year — just 0.5%. However, the typical home costs $302,349 and is expected to rise.

Pinellas Park, Florida (33782)

January 2023 to October 2023 change: $2,278.11

$2,278.11 Month-over-month change (September 2023 to October 2023): $391.96

$391.96 Year-over-year change (October 2022 to October 2023): $4,954.99

$4,954.99 3-year change (October 2020 to October 2023): N/A

N/A 5-year change (October 2018 to October 2023): N/A

N/A Difference from the national average (October 2023): $11,430.89

Homes in this Florida zip code have also risen over the past years. The typical home value is currently $316,233.

Kissimmee, Florida (34741)

January 2023 to October 2023 change: $1,624.41

$1,624.41 Month-over-month change (September 2023 to October 2023): $105.81

$105.81 Year-over-year change (October 2022 to October 2023): $542.52

$542.52 3-year change (October 2020 to October 2023): N/A

N/A 5-year change (October 2018 to October 2023): N/A

N/A Difference from the national average (October 2023): $8,825.82

Up 0.8% over the past year, the typical home in this zip code costs $296,982.

West Palm Beach, Florida (33407)

January 2023 to October 2023 change: $5,165.35

$5,165.35 Month-over-month change (September 2023 to October 2023): $1,902.80

$1,902.80 Year-over-year change (October 2022 to October 2023): $7,590.95

$7,590.95 3-year change (October 2020 to October 2023): N/A

N/A 5-year change (October 2018 to October 2023): N/A

N/A Difference from the national average (October 2023): $6,523.07

In West Palm Beach, the typical home sales price is $334,507. This is a 1.6% increase in the cost of real estate from the previous year.

Cocoa, Florida (32926)

January 2023 to October 2023 change: $5,703.21

$5,703.21 Month-over-month change (September 2023 to October 2023): $1,750.67

$1,750.67 Year-over-year change (October 2022 to October 2023): $1,259.13

$1,259.13 3-year change (October 2020 to October 2023): N/A

N/A 5-year change (October 2018 to October 2023): N/A

N/A Difference from the national average (October 2023): $6,519.02

Homes in Cocoa, Florida cost an average of $326,397 and are expected to rise.

Astatula, Florida (34705)

January 2023 to October 2023 change: $2,435.36

$2,435.36 Month-over-month change (September 2023 to October 2023): $636.40

$636.40 Year-over-year change (October 2022 to October 2023): $2,210.71

$2,210.71 3-year change (October 2020 to October 2023): N/A

N/A 5-year change (October 2018 to October 2023): N/A

N/A Difference from the national average (October 2023): $4,854.48

In Astatula, the typical sales price of a residential property is $343,161, slightly higher than last year.

Lehigh Acres, Florida (33972)

January 2023 to October 2023 change: $5,725.26

$5,725.26 Month-over-month change (September 2023 to October 2023): $1,700.80

$1,700.80 Year-over-year change (October 2022 to October 2023): $19,000.15

$19,000.15 3-year change (October 2020 to October 2023): N/A

N/A 5-year change (October 2018 to October 2023): N/A

N/A Difference from the national average (October 2023): $4,673.93

In Lehigh Acres, the average home sales price is $342,218, a whopping 5.9% increase over the past year.

Orlando, Florida (32818)

January 2023 to October 2023 change: $6,429.64

$6,429.64 Month-over-month change (September 2023 to October 2023): $2,103.06

$2,103.06 Year-over-year change (October 2022 to October 2023): $6,925.71

$6,925.71 3-year change (October 2020 to October 2023): N/A

N/A 5-year change (October 2018 to October 2023): N/A

N/A Difference from the national average (October 2023): $2,925.50

In this Orlando zip code, homes cost an average of $341,123. This is a 2.1% increase over the past 12 months.

Kissimmee, Florida (34743)

January 2023 to October 2023 change: $5,645.08

$5,645.08 Month-over-month change (September 2023 to October 2023): $1,352.35

$1,352.35 Year-over-year change (October 2022 to October 2023): $5,638.80

$5,638.80 3-year change (October 2020 to October 2023): N/A

N/A 5-year change (October 2018 to October 2023): N/A

N/A Difference from the national average (October 2023): $2,771.84

The typical home value in this Kissimmee zip code is $343,929, a 1.7% increase over the past 12 months.

St. Petersburg, Florida (33712)

January 2023 to October 2023 change: $4,503.34

$4,503.34 Month-over-month change (September 2023 to October 2023): $1,439.67

$1,439.67 Year-over-year change (October 2022 to October 2023): $2,407.93

$2,407.93 3-year change (October 2020 to October 2023): N/A

N/A 5-year change (October 2018 to October 2023): N/A

N/A Difference from the national average (October 2023): $1,560.45

And last but not least is the 33712 zip code of St. Petersburg. The average home value here is $327,388, and rising.

Methodology: In order to find the zip codes you won’t be able to afford in Florida in less than a decade, GOBankingRates analyzed all the zip codes in Florida that had all data available for; [1] October 2023 home value, [2] September 2023 home value, [3] January 2023 home value, [4] October 2022 home value, [4] October 2020 home value, [5] October 2018 home value, [6] October 2016 home value, and [7] October 2023 national average home value all sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for Zip Codes. Using these home values; the 2023 change, month-over-month change, year-over-year change, 3-year change, 5-year change, 10-year change, and difference from national average can be calculated. The home values can be assumed they will increase by the same amount over the next 10 years as the previous 10 years, so all zip codes with October 2023 home values farther away from the October 2023 national average home value than their 10-year change are removed. All zip codes where the home values have decreased over the last year and last 3 years were also removed. The zip codes where the October 2023 home value is above the October 2023 national average home value were also removed. The zip codes were sorted to show the places below the national average home value by the least difference to the greatest difference. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of November 22nd, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These 20 Florida ZIP Codes

