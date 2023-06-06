In Less Than 5 Years, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

Home prices have been on a wild ride the past few years.

Related: In Less Than a Decade, You'll Wish You Bought a Home in These 14 Metros

Next: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

The national average home value, as of April 2023, is $339,459 in the U.S., a figure that's expected to rise by 4.8% to $429,135 by 2028. In some cities, the average home costs less than that -- but not for long. In those places, housing prices are projected to rise, in some cases, quite significantly.

There, rising prices are outpacing typical home appreciation so quickly that homes that are below the national average today will soon be more expensive.

Using data from Zillow, GOBankingRates identified 15 cities that cost less than average now but will have above-mean list prices within the next five years. Idaho dominates the list with four of its cities in the ranking.

If you're thinking of buying in any one of these 15 cities, now might be the time to pull the trigger; they're still underpriced now, but they won't be by 2028.

Mountain Home, Idaho

April 2023 home value : $336,435

: $336,435 Year it will become unaffordable : 2024

: 2024 Projected home value in 2024 : $377,144

: $377,144 U.S. average projected home value : $355,754

: $355,754 Difference in value: $21,390

Find: 16 Places in California Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Housing Market 2023: Prices Are Now So High That Banks Are Losing Money on Mortgages

Ontario, Oregon

April 2023 home value : $336,893

: $336,893 Year it will become unaffordable : 2024

: 2024 Projected home value in 2024 : $370,245

: $370,245 U.S. average projected home value : $355,754

: $355,754 Difference in value: $14,491

Take Our Poll: Are You Planning To Buy or Sell a House This Year?

Burley, Idaho

April 2023 home value : $305,095

: $305,095 Year it will become unaffordable : 2026

: 2026 Projected home value in 2026 : $397,286

: $397,286 U.S. average projected home value : $390,726

: $390,726 Difference in value: $6,560

Pocatello, Idaho

April 2023 home value : $323,129

: $323,129 Year it will become unaffordable : 2025

: 2025 Projected home value in 2025 : $374,807

: $374,807 U.S. average projected home value : $372,830

: $372,830 Difference in value: $1,977

Atlantic City, New Jersey

April 2023 home value : $331,509

: $331,509 Year it will become unaffordable : 2025

: 2025 Projected home value in 2025 : $378,835

: $378,835 U.S. average projected home value : $372,830

: $372,830 Difference in value: $6,005

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 6 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Summer

Panama City, Florida

April 2023 home value : $327,252

: $327,252 Year it will become unaffordable : 2025

: 2025 Projected home value in 2025 : $373,971

: $373,971 U.S. average projected home value : $372,830

: $372,830 Difference in value: $1,141

Fort Morgan, Colorado

April 2023 home value : $331,636

: $331,636 Year it will become unaffordable : 2025

: 2025 Projected home value in 2025 : $376,856

: $376,856 U.S. average projected home value : $372,830

: $372,830 Difference in value: $4,026

Knoxville, Tennessee

April 2023 home value : $310,903

: $310,903 Year it will become unaffordable : 2027

: 2027 Projected home value in 2027 : $421,415

: $421,415 U.S. average projected home value : $409,480

: $409,480 Difference in value: $11,935

Check Out: Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State

Daphne, Alabama

April 2023 home value : $330,790

: $330,790 Year it will become unaffordable : 2025

: 2025 Projected home value in 2025 : $375,190

: $375,190 U.S. average projected home value : $372,830

: $372,830 Difference in value: $2,360

Pahrump, Nevada

April 2023 home value : $320,510

: $320,510 Year it will become unaffordable : 2026

: 2026 Projected home value in 2026 : $393,740

: $393,740 U.S. average projected home value : $390,726

: $390,726 Difference in value: $3,014

Keene, New Hampshire

April 2023 home value : $332,237

: $332,237 Year it will become unaffordable : 2025

: 2025 Projected home value in 2025 : $375,417

: $375,417 U.S. average projected home value : $372,830

: $372,830 Difference in value: $2,587

Also: 10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

Athens, Georgia

April 2023 home value : $322,375

: $322,375 Year it will become unaffordable : 2026

: 2026 Projected home value in 2026 : $393,817

: $393,817 U.S. average projected home value : $390,726

: $390,726 Difference in value: $3,091

Rapid City, South Dakota

April 2023 home value : $337,314

: $337,314 Year it will become unaffordable : 2024

: 2024 Projected home value in 2024 : $356,878

: $356,878 U.S. average projected home value : $355,754

: $355,754 Difference in value: $1,124

Lewiston, Idaho

April 2023 home value : $337,908

: $337,908 Year it will become unaffordable : 2024

: 2024 Projected home value in 2024 : $356,831

: $356,831 U.S. average projected home value : $355,754

: $355,754 Difference in value: $1,077

Housing Market: Should Older Americans Rent in Retirement Instead of Paying a Mortgage?

Yakima, Washington

April 2023 home value : $329,421

: $329,421 Year it will become unaffordable : 2026

: 2026 Projected home value in 2026 : $393,457

: $393,457 U.S. average projected home value in 2026 : $390,726

: $390,726 Difference in value: $2,731

More From GOBankingRates

Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates took the overall U.S. median home value and projected its growth over 5 years using Zillow's April 2023-24 one-year forecast. This projection was then compared to the projections of 704 U.S. MSA's that currently have home prices below the national median, with those surpassing the national median in the next 5 years (plus its projected growth rate over the same period) being deemed "not affordable." For each "not affordable" city over the next decade, GOBankingRates found the following factors: (1) year the city will become "not affordable"; (2) projected home value for that year; (3) US average projected home value for that year; and (4) the difference in value between factors (2) and (3). NOTE: GOBankingRates does not expect growth in home value to stay stagnant at one current rate for the next decade, but using these constant figures gives us an idea where certain markets are heading without unforeseen market disruptors in the future. All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on May 31, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: In Less Than 5 Years, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.