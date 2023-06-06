In Less Than 5 Years, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

Home prices have been on a wild ride the past few years.
Related: In Less Than a Decade, You'll Wish You Bought a Home in These 14 Metros
Next: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
The national average home value, as of April 2023, is $339,459 in the U.S., a figure that's expected to rise by 4.8% to $429,135 by 2028. In some cities, the average home costs less than that -- but not for long. In those places, housing prices are projected to rise, in some cases, quite significantly.
There, rising prices are outpacing typical home appreciation so quickly that homes that are below the national average today will soon be more expensive.
Using data from Zillow, GOBankingRates identified 15 cities that cost less than average now but will have above-mean list prices within the next five years. Idaho dominates the list with four of its cities in the ranking.
If you're thinking of buying in any one of these 15 cities, now might be the time to pull the trigger; they're still underpriced now, but they won't be by 2028.
Mountain Home, Idaho
- April 2023 home value: $336,435
- Year it will become unaffordable: 2024
- Projected home value in 2024: $377,144
- U.S. average projected home value: $355,754
- Difference in value: $21,390
Find: 16 Places in California Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Housing Market 2023: Prices Are Now So High That Banks Are Losing Money on Mortgages
Ontario, Oregon
- April 2023 home value: $336,893
- Year it will become unaffordable: 2024
- Projected home value in 2024: $370,245
- U.S. average projected home value: $355,754
- Difference in value: $14,491
Take Our Poll: Are You Planning To Buy or Sell a House This Year?
Burley, Idaho
- April 2023 home value: $305,095
- Year it will become unaffordable: 2026
- Projected home value in 2026: $397,286
- U.S. average projected home value: $390,726
- Difference in value: $6,560
Pocatello, Idaho
- April 2023 home value: $323,129
- Year it will become unaffordable: 2025
- Projected home value in 2025: $374,807
- U.S. average projected home value: $372,830
- Difference in value: $1,977
Atlantic City, New Jersey
- April 2023 home value: $331,509
- Year it will become unaffordable: 2025
- Projected home value in 2025: $378,835
- U.S. average projected home value: $372,830
- Difference in value: $6,005
I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 6 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Summer
Panama City, Florida
- April 2023 home value: $327,252
- Year it will become unaffordable: 2025
- Projected home value in 2025: $373,971
- U.S. average projected home value: $372,830
- Difference in value: $1,141
Fort Morgan, Colorado
- April 2023 home value: $331,636
- Year it will become unaffordable: 2025
- Projected home value in 2025: $376,856
- U.S. average projected home value: $372,830
- Difference in value: $4,026
Knoxville, Tennessee
- April 2023 home value: $310,903
- Year it will become unaffordable: 2027
- Projected home value in 2027: $421,415
- U.S. average projected home value: $409,480
- Difference in value: $11,935
Check Out: Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State
Daphne, Alabama
- April 2023 home value: $330,790
- Year it will become unaffordable: 2025
- Projected home value in 2025: $375,190
- U.S. average projected home value: $372,830
- Difference in value: $2,360
Pahrump, Nevada
- April 2023 home value: $320,510
- Year it will become unaffordable: 2026
- Projected home value in 2026: $393,740
- U.S. average projected home value: $390,726
- Difference in value: $3,014
Keene, New Hampshire
- April 2023 home value: $332,237
- Year it will become unaffordable: 2025
- Projected home value in 2025: $375,417
- U.S. average projected home value: $372,830
- Difference in value: $2,587
Also: 10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing
Athens, Georgia
- April 2023 home value: $322,375
- Year it will become unaffordable: 2026
- Projected home value in 2026: $393,817
- U.S. average projected home value: $390,726
- Difference in value: $3,091
Rapid City, South Dakota
- April 2023 home value: $337,314
- Year it will become unaffordable: 2024
- Projected home value in 2024: $356,878
- U.S. average projected home value: $355,754
- Difference in value: $1,124
Lewiston, Idaho
- April 2023 home value: $337,908
- Year it will become unaffordable: 2024
- Projected home value in 2024: $356,831
- U.S. average projected home value: $355,754
- Difference in value: $1,077
Housing Market: Should Older Americans Rent in Retirement Instead of Paying a Mortgage?
Yakima, Washington
- April 2023 home value: $329,421
- Year it will become unaffordable: 2026
- Projected home value in 2026: $393,457
- U.S. average projected home value in 2026: $390,726
- Difference in value: $2,731
More From GOBankingRates
- Why Stealth Wealth Is the Best Way To Handle Your Money
- Vote for Your Favorite: GOBankingRates' Top 100 Most Influential Money Experts
- 3 Ways to Recession Proof Your Retirement
- 7 Things You Must Do To Create a Plan for Your Money
Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: GOBankingRates took the overall U.S. median home value and projected its growth over 5 years using Zillow's April 2023-24 one-year forecast. This projection was then compared to the projections of 704 U.S. MSA's that currently have home prices below the national median, with those surpassing the national median in the next 5 years (plus its projected growth rate over the same period) being deemed "not affordable." For each "not affordable" city over the next decade, GOBankingRates found the following factors: (1) year the city will become "not affordable"; (2) projected home value for that year; (3) US average projected home value for that year; and (4) the difference in value between factors (2) and (3). NOTE: GOBankingRates does not expect growth in home value to stay stagnant at one current rate for the next decade, but using these constant figures gives us an idea where certain markets are heading without unforeseen market disruptors in the future. All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on May 31, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: In Less Than 5 Years, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.