In Less Than 5 Years, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

June 06, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by Jordan Rosenfeld for GOBankingRates

Home prices have been on a wild ride the past few years.

The national average home value, as of April 2023, is $339,459 in the U.S., a figure that's expected to rise by 4.8% to $429,135 by 2028. In some cities, the average home costs less than that -- but not for long. In those places, housing prices are projected to rise, in some cases, quite significantly.

There, rising prices are outpacing typical home appreciation so quickly that homes that are below the national average today will soon be more expensive.

Using data from Zillow, GOBankingRates identified 15 cities that cost less than average now but will have above-mean list prices within the next five years. Idaho dominates the list with four of its cities in the ranking.

If you're thinking of buying in any one of these 15 cities, now might be the time to pull the trigger; they're still underpriced now, but they won't be by 2028.

Family dog hiking at the sand dunes near Boise, Idaho.

Mountain Home, Idaho

  • April 2023 home value: $336,435
  • Year it will become unaffordable: 2024
  • Projected home value in 2024: $377,144
  • U.S. average projected home value: $355,754
  • Difference in value: $21,390

Park on the Snake River in Ontario, Oregon, looking toward Idaho.

Ontario, Oregon

  • April 2023 home value: $336,893
  • Year it will become unaffordable: 2024
  • Projected home value in 2024: $370,245 
  • U.S. average projected home value: $355,754
  • Difference in value: $14,491

This is an image taken from Heyburn, Idaho looking across the Snake River at Burley, Idaho.

Burley, Idaho

  • April 2023 home value: $305,095
  • Year it will become unaffordable: 2026
  • Projected home value in 2026: $397,286
  • U.S. average projected home value: $390,726
  • Difference in value: $6,560
Pocatello, Idaho, USA Aug.

Pocatello, Idaho

  • April 2023 home value: $323,129
  • Year it will become unaffordable: 2025
  • Projected home value in 2025: $374,807
  • U.S. average projected home value: $372,830
  • Difference in value: $1,977
Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA - May 7, 2014: The Showboat Casino along the historic boardwalk closed On August 31, 2014 after 27 years in Atlantic City.

Atlantic City, New Jersey

  • April 2023 home value: $331,509
  • Year it will become unaffordable: 2025
  • Projected home value in 2025: $378,835
  • U.S. average projected home value: $372,830
  • Difference in value: $6,005

Panama City Florida

Panama City, Florida

  • April 2023 home value: $327,252
  • Year it will become unaffordable: 2025
  • Projected home value in 2025: $373,971
  • U.S. average projected home value: $372,830
  • Difference in value: $1,141
Looking north down the pedestrian and historic Rainbow Bridge in Fort Morgan, Colorado.

Fort Morgan, Colorado

  • April 2023 home value: $331,636
  • Year it will become unaffordable: 2025
  • Projected home value in 2025: $376,856
  • U.S. average projected home value: $372,830
  • Difference in value: $4,026
Downtown Knoxville Tennessee Skyline Aerial.

Knoxville, Tennessee

  • April 2023 home value: $310,903
  • Year it will become unaffordable: 2027
  • Projected home value in 2027: $421,415
  • U.S. average projected home value: $409,480
  • Difference in value: $11,935

Alabama

Daphne, Alabama

  • April 2023 home value: $330,790
  • Year it will become unaffordable: 2025
  • Projected home value in 2025: $375,190
  • U.S. average projected home value: $372,830
  • Difference in value: $2,360
Mountain Falls, Pahrump, Nevada

Pahrump, Nevada

  • April 2023 home value: $320,510
  • Year it will become unaffordable: 2026
  • Projected home value in 2026: $393,740
  • U.S. average projected home value: $390,726
  • Difference in value: $3,014
New Hampshire: Keene

Keene, New Hampshire

  • April 2023 home value: $332,237
  • Year it will become unaffordable: 2025
  • Projected home value in 2025: $375,417
  • U.S. average projected home value: $372,830
  • Difference in value: $2,587

Georgia-Athens

Athens, Georgia

  • April 2023 home value: $322,375
  • Year it will become unaffordable: 2026
  • Projected home value in 2026: $393,817
  • U.S. average projected home value: $390,726
  • Difference in value: $3,091
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

Rapid City, South Dakota

  • April 2023 home value: $337,314
  • Year it will become unaffordable: 2024
  • Projected home value in 2024: $356,878
  • U.S. average projected home value: $355,754
  • Difference in value: $1,124
Lewistone Idaho USA Cityscape and the Snake River in Summer.

Lewiston, Idaho

  • April 2023 home value: $337,908
  • Year it will become unaffordable: 2024
  • Projected home value in 2024: $356,831
  • U.S. average projected home value: $355,754
  • Difference in value: $1,077

Beautiful light illuminated the downtown urban core city center of Yakima, WA.

Yakima, Washington

  • April 2023 home value: $329,421
  • Year it will become unaffordable: 2026
  • Projected home value in 2026: $393,457
  • U.S. average projected home value in 2026: $390,726
  • Difference in value: $2,731

Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates took the overall U.S. median home value and projected its growth over 5 years using Zillow's April 2023-24 one-year forecast. This projection was then compared to the projections of 704 U.S. MSA's that currently have home prices below the national median, with those surpassing the national median in the next 5 years (plus its projected growth rate over the same period) being deemed "not affordable." For each "not affordable" city over the next decade, GOBankingRates found the following factors: (1) year the city will become "not affordable"; (2) projected home value for that year; (3) US average projected home value for that year; and (4) the difference in value between factors (2) and (3). NOTE: GOBankingRates does not expect growth in home value to stay stagnant at one current rate for the next decade, but using these constant figures gives us an idea where certain markets are heading without unforeseen market disruptors in the future. All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on May 31, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

