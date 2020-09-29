World Markets

In land of gauchos, Argentine filmmaker spotlights horse meat trade

Contributor
Lucila Sigal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina is famed for its horses, whether excelling in polo matches or carrying gauchos through the Pampas farm lands.

By Lucila Sigal

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Argentina is famed for its horses, whether excelling in polo matches or carrying gauchos through the Pampas farm lands.

What's less well known is what lies ahead for many horses after their best days are behind them: slaughter and sale as meat to gourmet buyers in Europe.

In the investigative documentary "5 Corazones", director Martín Parlato says a lucrative business covers up mistreatment and fraud in the industry. Argentina does not allow horses to be consumed domestically, but is the largest global exporter of horse meat, the country's trade data show.

"The harshness of the images shows that things happen that European consumers would not love to see," Parlato told Reuters in an interview by Zoom.

Last year some 105,000 horses were slaughtered in Argentina, representing about 24,000 tonnes of meat destined mainly for France, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Holland, Russia and Japan, government data show.

The documentary shows horses destined for the slaughterhouse living in poor conditions, eating next to a mountain of dead animals and drinking water that Parlato describes as "rotten."

Although the horses are meant to be kept for six months after 'retiring' to get potential drugs or chemicals out of their system before they are slaughtered, that doesn't always happen, the documentary alleges.

The slaughtered animals are then sent to meat plants that hide the true conditions from European Union regulators after being tipped off by officials, the documentary says, citing a lawyer and animal rights groups.

Asked about the documentary, an official at Argentina's national food safety and quality body Senasa told Reuters that the agency is committed to animal welfare, and that it is aware of certain irregularities by producers and has initiated criminal cases.

"The main problems are the mistreatment of horses and the lack of traceability," Sabrina Gurtner, project manager at the Animal Welfare Foundation in Germany, says in the film. "And another big problem in Argentina is corruption."

Parlato said that he was working with EU lawmakers on actions to curb the import of equine meat.

"What we want as a final aim is the prohibition of the importation of (horse) meat by Europe," he said. "Hopefully equine slaughter and this mistreatment of horses that is evidenced in so many visible and concrete ways can be banned."

(Reporting by Lucila Sigal; Editing by Adam Jourdan, Cassandra Garrison and Sonya Hepinstall)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    JPMorgan to Move $230 Billion Assets to Germany in Brexit Shift

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. is moving about 200 billion euros ($230 billion) from the U.K. to Frankfurt as a result of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Hubertus Vaeth, managing director of Frankfurt Main Finance, comments on the move on Bloomberg.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular