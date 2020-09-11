US Markets
In "laggard rotation", emerging equity funds turn winners - BofA

Thyagaraju Adinarayan Reuters
Global investors yanked almost $24 billion out of cash funds in the past week to redirect money into emerging markets, while slowing down on chasing summer winners, technology and gold, BofA's weekly fund flow statistics showed on Friday.

BofA analysts, citing data for the week to Sept. 9 from financial flow tracking firm EPFR, said they saw a "laggard rotation" with year-to-date underperformers, such as emerging market stocks, attracting $3.4 billion, largest in nine weeks.

U.S., Europe and Japan meanwhile all saw moderate outflows with Wall Street's growth stocks being dumped the most with $4.1 billion in outflows.

Wall Street's tech-and-stimulus-led rally came to a screeching halt last week as investors booked profits after a run that boosted the tech-heavy Nasdaq index .IXIC about 70% from its pandemic-lows.

Facebook FB.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O, Apple AAPL.O, Tesla TSLA.O, Microsoft MSFT.O, Alphabet GOOGL.O and Netflix NFLX.O - together known as "FAATMAN" - collectively lost more than $1 trillion in market capitalization between Sept. 2 and Sept. 8.

BofA however said it doesn't see a bear market coming, with the U.S. central bank "so easy" and Wall Street "flush with cash".

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; editing by Sujata Rao)

