In Iran, every 10 minutes one person dies from the coronavirus - health official
DUBAI, March 19 (Reuters) - The new coronavirus kills one person every 10 minutes in Iran, the health ministry spokesman tweeted on Thursday, as the death toll in the Middle East worst-affected country climbed to 1,284.
"Based on our information, every 10 minutes one person dies from the coronavirus and some 50 people become infected with the virus every hour in Iran," Kianush Jahanpur tweeted.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alex Richardson)
((parisa.hafezi@thomsonreuters.com; +971 56 216 8363; Reuters Messaging: parisa.hafezi@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsWorld Markets
Explore CompaniesExplore
Most Popular
- Middle East travel and tourism fair in Dubai postponed over coronavirus
- Saudi Arabia widens travel ban to Europe, others over coronavirus
- Iran has temporarily freed 85,000 prisoners, including political ones, amid coronavirus
- Brazil airline Azul halts hiring, offers workers unpaid leave due to coronavirus