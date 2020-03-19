In Iran, every 10 minutes one person dies from the coronavirus - health official

DUBAI, March 19 (Reuters) - The new coronavirus kills one person every 10 minutes in Iran, the health ministry spokesman tweeted on Thursday, as the death toll in the Middle East worst-affected country climbed to 1,284.

"Based on our information, every 10 minutes one person dies from the coronavirus and some 50 people become infected with the virus every hour in Iran," Kianush Jahanpur tweeted.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

