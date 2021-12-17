In Industry Landmark, More Than 90% Of All Bitcoin Have Been Mined

By Landon Manning

As the Bitcoin network’s hash rate and worldwide mining operations have increased along with the asset’s increasing valuation, Bitcoin has hit a new milestone: 90% of the total supply that will ever be issued have now been mined.

It has been explicitly clear from the very first days of Bitcoin’s release that there would be a finite amount of Bitcoin ever released into the world — 21 million, to be exact — and that the rates of new Bitcoin minted by miners would be adjusted downward across several periods, known as “halvings” because the the amount of Bitcoin minted with each block is cut in half after the end of each period.

This supply cap was designed to ensure a tapering effect on the supply, so that regardless of how prolific mining operations might become, there would be a gently sloping curve of diminishing returns on the asset. Under this regime, complete exhaustion is not predicted to occur until the year 2100. According to data from blockchain.com, this tapering plan has thus far continued successfully.

It is from blockchain analysis data like this that we can be certain that 90% of all coins were mined as of December 12, 2021. It is also this analysis that can give us a fairly complete picture of the total supply of Bitcoin: discounting rare cases like the effective destruction of mined coins, we can state definitively that nearly 80% of Bitcoin in circulation is completely illiquid, showing how deep the HODL mindset is in the community. As the valuation of this crypto asset goes up, the vast majority of all hodlers worldwide are waiting for the day when Bitcoin will eclipse the dollar and other major world currencies.

Although widely-held beliefs like HODLing have a powerful effect on the scarcity of Bitcoin, many newcomer mining operations have taken to seeing the trustless, decentralized form of money purely as a speculative asset to be later traded for "real" money. With so many firms and individuals scrambling to mine as much Bitcoin as humanly possible to maximize profits, the benefits of halving to maintain scarcity become more apparent.

Halvings, or “halvenings” as they are popularly known, are regularly-maintained processes undertaken by the Bitcoin blockchain. The exact points of each halvening are easily predictable; set by Bitcoin’s original algorithm and executed by the nodes operating on the network, and it has been old hat to major mining companies for years now. With the most recent halvening taking place in 2020, just before Bitcoin's valuation truly took off in 2021, the stage has already been set to seamlessly absorb massive waves of new mining, engagement and enthusiasm.

The monetary policies first envisioned by Satoshi Nakamoto and carried out by the leaderless community of active users on the blockchain have been serving the entire crypto ecosystem well for the past several years. Although the amount of new Bitcoin may seem very limited moving into the future, this has done nothing to detract from the fiery energy of Bitcoiners and mining operations.

