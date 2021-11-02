US Markets

In heart of Mexico City, tourists embrace Day of the Dead celebrations

Contributor
Josue Gonzalez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GUSTAVO GRAF MALDONADO

Foreign tourists and Mexicans taking part in Day of the Dead celebrations flocked to downtown Mexico City on Monday, drawn by elaborate offerings to the departed.

By Josue Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Foreign tourists and Mexicans taking part in Day of the Dead celebrations flocked to downtown Mexico City on Monday, drawn by elaborate offerings to the departed.

Visitors peered at large altars decorated with chocolate skulls, fruit and freshly-cut marigolds around Zocalo Plaza, Mexico City's bustling main square built near the ruins of the Aztec Empire's most holy temples.

Shrines honoring the dead at the Zocalo are part of a tradition that blends Catholic rituals with the pre-Hispanic belief that the dead return once a year from the underworld.

"In people from all cultures, there's this fear of death, but here you can see them celebrating that," said Miguel Torres, a tourist from Colombia whose face and lips were painted in deathly black and white.

"It's important to get to know new cultures and to see that death is a new stage that sooner or later must come to everyone."

Adorned with traditional Mexican bread as well as bananas, oranges and maize, the altars also had pictures of the elderly who had passed away. Tourists posed for photos next to giant white skulls painted with bright flowery images.

"The skulls, the shamanic part beneath it seems very profound to me, it goes to the roots of what the meaning of death is," said Dayan Melendez, a U.S. tourist from Colorado.

"For me, it's very emotional and I think we're renewing the indigenous culture so it doesn't scare me."

(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Karishma Singh)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular