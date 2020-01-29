In 'flight to yield,' Italy's bond market shines

Italy's 10-year bond yield fell to its lowest level since early October on Wednesday as sentiment in world markets improved and easing concern about Italian political risks kept investors interested in the euro zone's higher-yielding debt markets.
