In First For Commercial Bank, Blue Ridge ATMs Are Now Selling Bitcoin

Banks are increasingly changing their stance on Bitcoin to meet their customers’ demands and, as of today, you can now buy and redeem bitcoin at 19 Blue Ridge Bank ATM locations, per a press release.

“Blue Ridge Bank has announced that for the first time in U.S. history a commercial bank is providing access to Bitcoin at its branch locations,” according to the release. “Cardholders can purchase and redeem Bitcoin at 19 Blue Ridge Bank ATM locations, consisting of both branch and off-site ATMs.”

Though bitcoin- and cryptocurrency-specific ATMs where customers can exchange fiat for BTC have been around for years, this is the first instance of a commercial bank updating its existing ATM network to accommodate bitcoin. This was all made possible with the help of BTC ATM software provider LibertyX and Blueprint ATM Solutions.

https://twitter.com/libertyx/status/1359558066065276928?s=20

"For years, consumers have been asking for the ability to buy bitcoin from their banks,” said LibertyX CEO Chris Yim, according to the release.”Now they can also buy bitcoin at their local bank ATM.”

This catering to customer demand for bitcoin access echoes sentiments from Tesla, which made headlines this week for investing in bitcoin and revealing plans to accept it as payment.

Bitcoin adoption is on the rise but now, it looks like it’s starting to intensify. Who will be next to bend the knee to Bitcoin?

