In financial services, the client’s the piggybank

April 10, 2023 — 05:10 pm EDT

In real estate, you might have heard, it’s location…location….and well, yeah.

Now, in financial services, the client calls the shots: their needs, wants. location, where they’re headed and who they can refer on their way there rule, according to usnews.com. Financial advisors have to know their stuff – and more – in the art of generating new clients and engaging those who are already onboard.

One component of an adviser’s role is boosting the knowledge of clients when it comes to gaining a sense of what it takes to meet their goals, according to business owner Vanessa Bester, reported thinkadvisor.com.

How, you might ask? By lending a hand with debt financing or wealth management. Guidance and financial management services like investment management, budgeting and insurance all are in a financial advisor’s wheelhouse.

A financial advisor should pinpoint their niche by homing in on what they do well, their skill set and knowledge. They’ll rise above the competition with a niche. And darn their your expertise might  resonate – and loudly -- among prospective clients.

