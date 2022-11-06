In final midterm push, Biden warns of threats, Trump hints at another run

By Trevor Hunnicutt

YONKERS, N.Y., Nov 6 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden warned that a Republican win in Tuesday's midterm elections could weaken U.S. democracy, while former President Donald Trump hinted at another White House bid, two days before votes in which Republicans could gain control of both chambers of Congress.

The comments, made at dueling rallies held in New York and Florida, highlighted the grim prospects that Biden's Democrats face, despite fulfilling his promises to boost clean-energy incentives and rebuild crumbling roads and bridges.

Republicans have hammered Biden for high inflation and increased crime in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and non-partisan forecasters favor them to win control of the House of Representatives - and possibly the Senate as well. Democrats' early leads in Senate races in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada have evaporated.

Control of even one chamber would allow Republicans to stymie Democrat Biden's legislative agenda and launch potentially damaging investigations.

At a Trump rally in Miami, meanwhile, the former president recycled many of his unfounded complaints about the 2020 election and hinted that he may soon announce another presidential bid.

"I will probably have to do it again, but stay tuned," he said, castigating the Biden administration for everything from violent crime to dirty airports.

Trump's advisers say an announcement about the 2024 presidential election could come sometime this month.

Despite Biden's warnings about democracy, many of his fellow Democrats have emphasized more practical matters, such as their work to lower prescription drug prices and defend Social Security. While many have campaigned on abortion rights, opinion polls show that has faded as a top voter concern.

"In two short years, do you not feel the pain?" Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker said at a rally in Georgia. "This is on their watch."

Democrats have been saddled by Biden's unpopularity, which has forced him to hold back from campaigning in competitive states. Only 40% of Americans approve of his job performance, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Tuesday.

Biden spoke in normally safe Democratic territory outside New York City, where Republicans are threatening to make gains.

New York's Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul is facing an unexpectedly stiff challenge from Republican Lee Zeldin, while Democratic House incumbents are locked in tight battles throughout the state.

First Lady Jill Biden visited Texas, a Republican-dominated state that has a handful of competitive races. "Choosing who leads our community is one way we can live out our faith," she told worshippers at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in Houston.

(Additional reporting by Nathan Layne in Georgia, Tyler Clifford in New York and Gram Slattery in Washington; Writing by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Deepa Babington and Kenneth Maxwell)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; 202-790-2046))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.