In election setback for Erdogan, Turkey's pro-Kurdish HDP will not field candidate

ANKARA, March 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) and allies will not field a presidential candidate in May 14 elections, co-leader Pervin Buldan said on Wednesday, in a potential setback for President Tayyip Erdogan's re-election bid.

Speaking at a news conference, Buldan did not openly say whether their alliance will support opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, after they had met at the weekend.

The HDP is the third-biggest party in parliament and has more than 10% support nationwide, and is seen playing a decisive role in the presidential elections.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

