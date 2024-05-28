In-Depth Examination Of 9 Analyst Recommendations For Oshkosh

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Oshkosh, presenting an average target of $138.11, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $112.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.69% from the previous average price target of $128.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Oshkosh among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ross Gilardi B of A Securities Raises Underperform $112.00 $108.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $190.00 $158.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $132.00 $121.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $140.00 $135.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $158.00 $140.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $130.00 $120.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Announces Hold $121.00 - Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Buy $130.00 $122.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Buy $130.00 $122.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Oshkosh. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Oshkosh compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Oshkosh's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Oshkosh is the top producer of access equipment, specialty vehicles, and military trucks. It serves diverse end markets, where it is typically the market share leader in North America, or, in the case of JLG aerial work platforms, a global leader. The company had manufactured joint light tactical vehicles for the us Department of Defense. However, Oshkosh recently lost the JLTV recompete, bringing into focus its us Postal Service contract, which calls for the electrification of us postal vehicles. The company reports in three segments—access equipment (52% of revenue), defense (22%), and vocational (27%)—and generated $9.6 billion in revenue in 2023.

Oshkosh: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Oshkosh's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.16%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.05%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oshkosh's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oshkosh's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.93%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Oshkosh's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.32, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

