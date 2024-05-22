In-Depth Examination Of 9 Analyst Recommendations For Lincoln National

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 7 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $31.11, along with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $27.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.28% increase from the previous average price target of $29.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Lincoln National by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Buy $34.00 $26.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $28.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $30.00 $32.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $26.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $35.00 $33.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $32.00 $30.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $32.00 $28.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Underweight $29.00 $26.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $33.00 $32.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses. The company's operating segment includes Annuities; Retirement Plan Services; Life Insurance and Group Protection. Its products include fixed and indexed annuities, variable annuities, universal life insurance (UL), variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL, indexed universal life insurance (IUL), term life insurance, employer-sponsored retirement plans and services, and group life, disability and dental.

Key Indicators: Lincoln National's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Lincoln National showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.75% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 28.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lincoln National's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.06%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lincoln National's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Lincoln National's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.95, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

