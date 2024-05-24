In-Depth Examination Of 6 Analyst Recommendations For IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for IGM Biosciences, presenting an average target of $16.17, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Marking an increase of 131.0%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $7.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive IGM Biosciences is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $12.00 - Robert Driscoll Wedbush Maintains Outperform $20.00 - Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $12.00 - Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Neutral $12.00 $7.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $21.00 - Robert Driscoll Wedbush Maintains Outperform $20.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to IGM Biosciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of IGM Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of IGM Biosciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know IGM Biosciences Better

IGM Biosciences Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of IgM antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its IgM antibody technology platform is suited for developing T cell engagers, receptor cross-linking agonists, and targeted cytokines. Its product candidate, Aplitabart: An IgM antibody targeting Death Receptor 5 (DR5) proteins, for the treatment of colorectal cancer; Imvotamab: A bispecific for severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and one for severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA); and IGM-2644: A bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins, currently planned for evaluation in autoimmune disease.

IGM Biosciences's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: IGM Biosciences's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.79%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: IGM Biosciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -10023.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): IGM Biosciences's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -27.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): IGM Biosciences's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.46%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.25.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

