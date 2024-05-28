In-Depth Examination Of 6 Analyst Recommendations For Hilton Grand Vacations

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $62.0, with a high estimate of $71.00 and a low estimate of $54.00. Marking an increase of 1.64%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $61.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Hilton Grand Vacations is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $71.00 $70.00 Ryan Lambert JP Morgan Announces Overweight $59.00 - Ben Chaiken Mizuho Announces Buy $63.00 - Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $70.00 $66.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $55.00 - Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $54.00 $47.00

Delving into Hilton Grand Vacations's Background

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a timeshare company engaged in developing, marketing, selling, managing, and operating timeshare resorts, timeshare plans, and ancillary reservation services, under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates business in the following two segments: (i) Real estate sales and financing and (ii) Resort operations and club management. The majority of the company's revenue is earned through the Real estate sales and financing segment, which generates revenue from VOI sales, and Financing.

Financial Milestones: Hilton Grand Vacations's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Hilton Grand Vacations's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.77%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Hilton Grand Vacations's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hilton Grand Vacations's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hilton Grand Vacations's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.04%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hilton Grand Vacations's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 3.38, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

