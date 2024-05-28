In-Depth Examination Of 4 Analyst Recommendations For Futu Hldgs

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Futu Hldgs (NASDAQ:FUTU), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $73.58, with a high estimate of $92.00 and a low estimate of $62.00. Marking an increase of 16.37%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $63.23.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Futu Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Katherine Lei JP Morgan Raises Overweight $92.00 $62.00 Hu Shen CLSA Raises Outperform $65.00 $50.00 Katherine Lei JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $62.00 $64.00 Judy Zhang Citigroup Lowers Buy $75.30 $76.90

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Futu Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Futu Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Futu Hldgs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Futu Hldgs's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Futu Hldgs analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Futu Hldgs

Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services.

Key Indicators: Futu Hldgs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Futu Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.06% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Futu Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 37.0%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Futu Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.65% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Futu Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.91% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Futu Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.24, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

