In-Depth Examination Of 34 Analyst Recommendations For Micron Technology

Throughout the last three months, 34 analysts have evaluated Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.
The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|16
|16
|1
|1
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|12
|10
|1
|1
|0
|3M Ago
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $132.62, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $98.00. Marking an increase of 21.35%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $109.29.
Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration
The perception of Micron Technology by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Vijay Rakesh
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Buy
|$150.00
|$130.00
|Tom O'Malley
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$145.00
|$120.00
|Tristan Gerra
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$150.00
|$115.00
|Brian Chin
|Stifel
|Maintains
|Buy
|$140.00
|-
|C J Muse
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$150.00
|$135.00
|John Vinh
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$150.00
|$135.00
|Christopher Danely
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|$150.00
|$150.00
|Vivek Arya
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$144.00
|$120.00
|Vijay Rakesh
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Buy
|$130.00
|$124.00
|Harsh Kumar
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$130.00
|$95.00
|Vivek Arya
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$120.00
|$100.00
|Joseph Moore
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Underweight
|$98.00
|$78.00
|Krish Sankar
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Outperform
|$150.00
|$120.00
|Timothy Arcuri
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$125.00
|$120.00
|Matt Bryson
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$130.00
|$103.00
|Brian Chin
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$140.00
|$120.00
|Aaron Rakers
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$135.00
|$125.00
|Vijay Rakesh
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Buy
|$124.00
|$105.00
|Harlan Sur
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$130.00
|$105.00
|Hans Mosesmann
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$225.00
|$140.00
|Quinn Bolton
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$120.00
|$100.00
|John Vinh
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$135.00
|$115.00
|Timothy Arcuri
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$120.00
|$95.00
|Tristan Gerra
|Baird
|Raises
|Neutral
|$115.00
|$78.00
|Hans Mosesmann
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
|$140.00
|-
|Tom O'Malley
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$120.00
|$95.00
|C J Muse
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$120.00
|$100.00
|Krish Sankar
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Outperform
|$120.00
|$100.00
|Christopher Danely
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$150.00
|$95.00
|Matt Bryson
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$103.00
|$95.00
|C J Muse
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$100.00
|-
|Aaron Rakers
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$125.00
|$95.00
|Brian Chin
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$120.00
|$80.00
|Vijay Rakesh
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Buy
|$105.00
|$100.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Micron Technology. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Micron Technology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Micron Technology's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Micron Technology's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.
All You Need to Know About Micron Technology
Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.
Financial Milestones: Micron Technology's Journey
Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.
Revenue Growth: Micron Technology's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 29 February, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 57.7%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.
Return on Equity (ROE): Micron Technology's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.83%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.
Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.
Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.33.
The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained
Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Latest Ratings for MU
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Wedbush
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
|Jan 2022
|Goldman Sachs
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jan 2022
|New Street Research
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
