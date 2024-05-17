In-Depth Examination Of 34 Analyst Recommendations For Micron Technology

Throughout the last three months, 34 analysts have evaluated Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 16 16 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 12 10 1 1 0 3M Ago 3 4 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $132.62, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $98.00. Marking an increase of 21.35%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $109.29.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Micron Technology by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Buy $150.00 $130.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $145.00 $120.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Outperform $150.00 $115.00 Brian Chin Stifel Maintains Buy $140.00 - C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $150.00 $135.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $150.00 $135.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $144.00 $120.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Buy $130.00 $124.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $130.00 $95.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $120.00 $100.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $98.00 $78.00 Krish Sankar TD Cowen Raises Outperform $150.00 $120.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $130.00 $103.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $140.00 $120.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $135.00 $125.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Buy $124.00 $105.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $130.00 $105.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Raises Buy $225.00 $140.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $120.00 $100.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $135.00 $115.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $95.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Neutral $115.00 $78.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $140.00 - Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $120.00 $95.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $120.00 $100.00 Krish Sankar TD Cowen Raises Outperform $120.00 $100.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $150.00 $95.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $103.00 $95.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $100.00 - Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $125.00 $95.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $120.00 $80.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Buy $105.00 $100.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Micron Technology. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Micron Technology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Micron Technology's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Micron Technology's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Financial Milestones: Micron Technology's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Micron Technology's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 29 February, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 57.7%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Micron Technology's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.83%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.33.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

