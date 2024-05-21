In-Depth Examination Of 15 Analyst Recommendations For Albemarle

In the preceding three months, 15 analysts have released ratings for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $138.67, a high estimate of $162.00, and a low estimate of $81.00. Observing a 3.93% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $133.43.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Albemarle among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $135.00 $150.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $140.00 $125.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $150.00 $160.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $157.00 $138.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Neutral $128.00 $112.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $145.00 $135.00 Andres Castanos Mollor Berenberg Raises Buy $160.00 $130.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Neutral $135.00 $125.00 Matthew DeYoe B of A Securities Raises Buy $156.00 $137.00 Christopher Kapsch Loop Capital Lowers Buy $162.00 $168.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $81.00 $90.00 Kevin McCarthy Vertical Research Announces Hold $145.00 - John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Neutral $112.00 $115.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $159.00 $178.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Neutral $115.00 $105.00

Delving into Albemarle's Background

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Albemarle: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Albemarle's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -47.26% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Albemarle's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.67%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albemarle's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albemarle's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Albemarle's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.38.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

