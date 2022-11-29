In Defense Of The Gift Card: Why It Still Deserves A Spot On Your Holiday Shopping List

The gift card has long been criticized as a lazy, impersonal gift choice. But for all the passionate naysayers who call gift cards a ”a failure of society on all levels,” there are equally enthusiastic defenders who proclaim them the perfect holiday gift.

There’s no denying that gift cards have become increasingly popular among consumers, spurred in part by social distancing efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and supply-chain concerns in 2021.

The trend shows no signs of stopping: Gift-givers are expected to spend 18% more on gift cards this year compared to 2021, according to data from Blackhawk Network. And gift receivers seem poised to receive them happily: A National Retail Federation survey found that gift cards are consumers’ number-one present choice in 2022.

Love ’em or hate ’em, a gift card can be as appreciated and well received as any other present. As the 2022 holiday season kicks into high gear, here’s what to think about before deciding whether to add gift cards to your shopping list.

To Gift Card or Not to Gift Card

Given the seemingly never-ending debate over gift cards, it may be hard to know when they’re a good choice for your intended recipient—or when they might be considered tacky.

One obvious answer is when they specifically ask for one.

“Solicited gifts, like gift cards, have the reputation of being boring and thoughtless gifts. But it actually shows you’ve listened to the recipient,” says Lara Hartog, founder of gift recommendation blog The Best Travel Gifts. “Buying a gift card shows that you care more about them and whether they can use your gift than about showing off how original or thoughtful you are.”

Another example of when a gift card could be appropriate is when you know someone loves a specific store but you want them to be able to pick out what they want, says gift-giving expert Elisabeth Noel Jones, founder and CEO of luxury gift platform Gift Me Chic.

“I think gift cards are great for teenagers who would much prefer cash or a gift card than an ugly sweater from grandma,” she added. “It’s also great for older folks, like grandma, who are unsure what to get the younger generation.”

A gift card may be the best option for loved ones who are hard to shop for because they have a particular taste or seem to have everything already, says consumer and money-saving expert Andrea Woroch. “A gift card [can be] a great gift for someone you don’t know on a very personal level, and it allows you to be thoughtful without having to guess what he or she wants—think teachers, clients, co-workers,” she says.

The Inflation in the Room

The average shopper expects to spend slightly less this holiday season compared to 2021, a Clever Real Estate poll found, and nearly one in 10 will skip shopping entirely. Among those who plan to slash their budgets, most cite inflation as the reason.

For gift givers, gift cards can make it easier to stay within budget at a time when prices are rising—and they may be a particularly welcome present for the 70% of US consumers who are cutting back on essentials in order to afford the holidays this year, according to Intuit QuickBooks data.

“A gift card is more valuable than ever before because of rising inflation,” Jacqueline Gilchrist, founder of budgeting blog Mom Money Map says, explaining that gift cards help the recipient save toward purchases, which can reduce how much they need to spend from their own money.

There is, however, a potential downside to gift cards. With inflation at a 40-year high, it’s possible the purchasing power of the card decreases over time, multiple financial experts said. Given that, recipients should use them as soon as possible—the longer they wait, the greater the risk that the value of the card will decrease.

4 Ways to Save Money On Gift Cards

On its own, purchasing gift cards amid rising inflation can help you control your spending to the exact penny. But you may be able to get even more bang for your gift card buck with a few simple tips.

1. Try Gift Card Resale Sites

Up to $3 billion in gift cards goes unspent every year, according to some estimates. Those wasted funds may be a blessing in disguise for those consumers who, according to Blackhawk Network, plan to spend close to half of their holiday shopping budgets on gift cards in 2022.

Marketplaces like Raise, Gift Card Granny and more partner with individuals and companies to sell unwanted gift cards for less than face value. Discounts vary, but you can typically expect to save anywhere between 1% and 30% on your gift card purchases.

Tip: Stick to reputable sites that offer money-back guarantees (including the aforementioned Raise and Gift Card Granny) for added peace of mind.

2. Tap Into Your Credit Card Rewards

If you have a credit card that earns rewards, you may be able to redeem your points, miles or cash back for gift cards to select merchants. Although gift card redemptions can be one of the least valuable ways to use your rewards, they might be a good option if you’re in a financial pinch, particularly if you’re sitting on a cache of points.

Programs such as Chase Ultimate Rewards and American Express Membership Rewards often give you a value of 1 cent per point for gift cards. Some credit card companies, such as Chase, often run promotions where you can redeem points for gift cards at a discount, too.

Tip: Keep an eye out for emails from your card issuer so you don’t miss out on these sales.

3. Turn to Wholesale Clubs

If you’re a member, warehouse stores like Sam’s Club, Costco and BJ’s Wholesale Club sometimes sell gift cards for as much as 25% off face value. For example, as of this writing Sam’s Club is offering a $250 Instacart gift card for $200, and you can score two $50 Spafinder gift cards for $80 at Costco.

Tip: Although some discounts apply to individual gift cards, you often have to buy in bulk to enjoy the savings.

4. Avoid Network-Issued Gift Cards

Gift cards issued by credit card networks (e.g., Visa and Mastercard) usually carry varying activation fees based on the card’s value. To save money—and to offer your recipient more shopping options—favor gift cards that can be used at multiple retailers. For example, Gap gift cards can be redeemed both at Gap and its affiliated stores, including Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta.

Tip: Warehouse clubs such as Sam’s Club and Costco usually have several options for multi-branded restaurant cards, which might be a good gift idea for the budget-minded diner in your life.

Go the Extra Mile

When it comes to gift cards, the thing to avoid is making it feel lazy and impersonal to the gift recipient, Noel Jones says.

“If you hand it over unwrapped with no card, it 100% gives the impression of uncaring and obligatory,” she says. “If you wrap it up with a little bow and attach it to a handwritten card, it makes it feel more special. The important thing to remember with gifting is that it’s not about the amount of money that you spend, but the pride of giving a gift that you think the recipient will like and, more importantly, the warmth that the recipient feels when receiving the gift.”

Woroch agrees. “Get creative with how you give the gift card,” she says. “You can pair a gift card with a small token gift that goes with the theme, such as a candle with a spa gift card or golf balls with a golf certificate. The ideas are endless and don’t have to cost you a lot.”

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.