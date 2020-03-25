In coronavirus battle, Brazil's Bolsonaro wants jobs prioritized

By Gabriel Stargardter

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 25 (Reuters) - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday doubled down on his view that state-level shutdowns due to the coronavirus outbreak were likely to cripple the Brazilian economy and raise unemployment, urging on Twitter that they be reversed.

The president, a far-right army captain, was roundly criticized for making that argument in a televised address to the nation on Tuesday, in which he minimized the likely impact of the "little flu" in Brazil.

As he spoke, people in cities across Brazil banged pots and pans in a traditional form of protest. Opinion polls have shown Bolsonaro's popularity slipping.

"If companies don't produce, they won't pay salaries. If the economy collapses, public workers also won't receive anything. We need to open businesses and do everything to preserve the health of the old," the president tweeted early on Wednesday.

Bolsonaro is under growing pressure for his lax handling of the outbreak. Even former political allies have reacted with horror to his pro-business stance that echoes that of U.S. President Donald Trump and stands in contrast to those of respected global public health experts.

Both Trump and Bolsonaro have staked their presidencies on the economy, and both know any major downturn could be catastrophic for their chances of re-election.

Bolsonaro's views drew concern and criticism from allies and foes alike.

"In this serious moment, the country needs a leadership that is serious, responsible and committed to the life and health of its population," Senate leader Davi Alcolumbre said in a statement. "We consider the position expressed by the President to be grave ... Now more than ever, the nation expects from the executive leader transparency, seriousness and responsibility. "

In his televised address on Tuesday, Bolsonaro took aim at the "hysteria" over the outbreak and urged life must continue and jobs be preserved. He urged mayors and state governors to roll back lockdown measures that have brought Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo to near standstills.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter, editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Gabriel.Stargardter@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21998116099; Reuters Messaging: gabriel.stargardter.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.