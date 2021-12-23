In Brazil's Amazon, Christmas comes by boat

MANAUS, Brazil, Dec 23 (Reuters) - In the remote river communities on the outskirts of the Amazon's largest city, Christmas came by boat this year.

A luminescent barge bedecked with a towering Christmas tree and a colorful nativity scene visited Nossa Senhora de Fatima in Manaus this week, anchoring on the banks of the River Negro.

Santa Claus disembarked, ringing a bell and wishing everyone a merry Christmas. He brought food parcels, toys, and much festive cheer.

Beside the boat, provided by the city of Manaus, a firework display lit up the night sky.

"I think it's super important, because these kids don't get the chance to see this kind of thing ... the Christmas tree, Santa Claus," said Fabiola Ferreira Melo, 23, who was there with her 4-year-old daughter. "It's a surprise, a novelty."

(Reporting by Bruno Kelly, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer, editing by Andrew Heavens)

