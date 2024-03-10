News & Insights

US Markets

In Bolivia, heavy rains prompt authorities to declare state of emergency

Credit: REUTERS/Claudia Morales

March 10, 2024 — 08:29 pm EDT

Written by Monica Machicao for Reuters ->

Adds information on damage and government action

LA PAZ, March 10 (Reuters) - Heavy rain in Bolivia's capital, La Paz, prompted authorities to declare a state of emergency, a government document showed on Sunday, after overflowing rivers destroyed many houses over the weekend.

Bolivian President Luis Arce pledged to send heavy machinery and 3,000 troops to prevent further damage, according to the document.

Heavy rains caused flooding in several neighborhoods and isolated parts of the city by cutting water, electricity and roads.

"We are deeply concerned by the difficult situation that our municipality in La Paz is going through," Arce said in a post on social media platform X.

One person died over the weekend in La Paz because of the heavy rains, while nearly 50 people have died in deluges across the country since the rainy season began in January, according to official data.

(Reporting by Monica Machicao; Writing by Valentine Hilaire Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Gerry Doyle)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.