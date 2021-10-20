US Markets

In blow to Twin Metals, U.S. proposes mining ban for Boundary Waters

Contributor
Ernest Scheyder Reuters
Published

The U.S. Forest Service on Wednesday proposed banning mining in Minnesota's Boundary Waters region for 20 years, a step that would block Antofagasta Plc's Twin Metals copper and nickel mine project.

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Forest Service on Wednesday proposed banning mining in Minnesota's Boundary Waters region for 20 years, a step that would block Antofagasta Plc's ANTO.L Twin Metals copper and nickel mine project.

The announcement, which reverses a decision by former President Donald Trump, sets off a review process for how mining could affect the region, a popular outdoor recreation area. While that is underway, the agency said it will not issue any new mining leases or permits in the region for two years.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular