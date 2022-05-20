In blow to Biden climate plan, Entergy shuts nuclear power plant

Adds details about Biden administration trying to save the plant

May 20 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp ETR.N said on Friday it had shut down a nuclear power station in Michigan, more than a week ahead of schedule, in a blow to the Biden administration's plan to save nuclear plants because they generate virtually emissions-free electricity.

Entergy closed the 800-Megawatt Palisades plant in Michigan that had operated for more than 50 years.

"After careful monitoring, operators made the conservative decision to shut down the plant early due to the performance of a control rod drive seal," Entergy said in a statement about the plant that had been scheduled to shut on May 31.

Supporters of Palisades had hoped to find another utility to buy the plant to save it at the last minute.

"We've not gotten any proposals" to buy the plant, Mark Sullivan, an Entergy spokesperson, told Reuters.

The Biden administration last month launched a $6 billion rescue program of credits for existing nuclear plants that have suffered rising security costs and stiff competition from other electricity generation sources including natural gas and renewable energy. The funding comes from last year's bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The first phase of the program was meant to keep Palisades and California's Diablo Canyon plant, owned by PG&E Corp PCG.N, from shutting. It is uncertain whether Diablo Canyon can be saved by the program.

White House national climate adviser Gina McCarthy has said that existing nuclear power plants will be needed to meet the Biden administration's goals on slashing greenhouse gas emissions.

The Department of Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner in Washington, and Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel, Bernard Orr)

