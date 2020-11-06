In battleground state of Georgia, Biden overtakes Trump by 917 votes

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pulled ahead in the battleground state of Georgia by 917 votes, CNN reported on Friday, as the tallying of votes continues in the state.

Biden is locked in a tight election race with President Donald Trump in which no candidate currently has enough Electoral College votes to be declared the winner.

