In An Increasingly Volatile 2021, Bitcoin Provided Peace Of Mind

Among global war, rampant inflation and threats to liberty, Bitcoiners found peace of mind despite an incredibly volatile 2021.

The year 2021, I think, has seen its fair share of volatility the world over. We started the year off with a very interesting event at the U.S. Capitol, and a British judge blocking the extradition of Julian Assange.

At the time, the bitcoin price was pushing north through the $20,000s.

Since then, we have seen events transpire that have done anything but hamper volatility on the geopolitical spectrum.

Since January, we have seen: a coup d'état in Myanmar, the United States stop providing weapons to Saudi Arabia (and the UAE) that were being used in the Yemeni Civil War, the first iteration of vaccines for the COVID-19 virus roll out and Russia increase its involvement in Ukraine (and now, Belarus). SpaceX successfully completed its Crew-1 mission of returning four crew members to Earth aboard Crew Dragon “Resilience: from the International Space Station, and hostilities between Israel and Palestine resulted in weeks of missile attacks and the demolition of a building that was occupied by the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and others in Gaza.

All this while we have watched as country after country decided to sacrifice the liberties of their constituents to enforce lockdowns, contributing to complications of employment, which has been exacerbating shipping backlogs, not just in the U.S., but ultimately around the globe, creating a negative feedback loop of inflation that is impacting multiple constituencies, albeit at varying rates.

There hasn’t seemed to be anywhere that anybody in the world can run to for stability, or to gain peace of mind through understanding of what is going on, or how to navigate these tumultuous waters. Except for bitcoiners.

Toward the end of 2021, the bitcoin price hit its all-time high of more than $69,000.

The Bitcoin community (particularly on Twitter) seems to be the only congregation that is viewing the world through an honest lens. And this is capable, in my opinion, because so many of us trust our precious time and energy in an asset that is not within the purview of the very sycophants and sociopaths that continue to push the world into further fear and chaos. Because we understand what a true money is, we experience the benefits of a superior asset: peace of mind and strength.

This relationship allows our community to dedicate our precious cognitive and physical energies into remaining flexible and prepared, for any slew of outcomes that may result from the irrationality of the world around us. Doing this also expresses a level of solidarity to our peers, friends and family on an individual level. By witnessing and experiencing that we are not only less-affected by these machinations, but prospering through them, we spark intrigue in those around us. They want to know why, and how, we are so calm while they are so afraid — because they also desire such strength. Which is understandable, who wouldn’t?

While the year 2021 is coming to a close, bitcoin is not done yet, and neither are we. There is still much to be done in helping as many individuals as possible come to bitcoin and understand what a truly free money can do:

For an individual,

For a family,

For a country, and ultimately, for a species.

There is no rest for the wicked, and how wicked must those be that believe we can change the world…

