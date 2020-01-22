In a first, Brazil produces more than 1 billion barrels of oil in 2019

Brazil produced 1.018 billion barrels of oil in 2019, marking the first time the South American nation passed the billion-barrel mark for annual production, the national oil regulator said on Wednesday.
