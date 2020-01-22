In a first, Brazil produces more than 1 billion barrels of oil in 2019

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Brazil produced 1.018 billion barrels of oil in 2019, an increase of 7.78% from the previous year, marking the first time the South American nation has passed the billion-barrel mark, the national oil regulator said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the regulator, known as the ANP, said the nation produced 3.106 million barrels per day of oil in December, up 0.52% from the previous month and up 15.44% from December 2018.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chris Reese)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

